Rugby Football Union faces backlash from grassroots clubs over tackle-height change | 'Further discussions' to follow

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' James Cole visits Grasshoppers RFC to see what they make of the RFU's decision to reduce the legal tackle height across community rugby from next season Sky Sports News' James Cole visits Grasshoppers RFC to see what they make of the RFU's decision to reduce the legal tackle height across community rugby from next season

The Rugby Football Union will hold 'further discussions' amid growing opposition from grassroots clubs to plans for a radical tackle-height change.

It was announced last week tackling above the waist will be banned in community rugby in a move unanimously approved by Rugby Football Union Council members.

The legislation was brought in by the RFU in an attempt to support player welfare, notably reducing head impact exposure and will apply across the community game - clubs, schools, colleges and universities at both age-grade and adult levels - covering National One division and below in the men's game and Championship One and below in the women's game.

However, many clubs have been angered at what they see as a lack of consultation. The Times reported on Thursday that over 200 clubs have joined forces to call for a special general meeting of the RFU.

In its latest update on tackle height, the RFU said: "We understand the rugby community has a range of questions in reaction to the recent announcement that the tackle height is to be lowered across the community game from next season.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"We recognise the change is challenging, and the community game has understandably provided significant feedback on the change.

"However, the large body of scientific evidence strongly indicates that it will reduce the incidence of head injuries in the community game.

"There will be further discussions with Council members during the next few days before further details on the intent and details around the changes are published to the wider game.

"We consider the decision to reduce the tackle height to be the start of the process, to allow for a period of engagement in the coming weeks with groups of coaches, players and referees, drawn from across the country and from all levels

of the game, including the men's women's and age-grade game, over the detail, intent and implications of the law change, before finalising it."

Meanwhile, a Conservative former minister has warned of a player exodus to rugby league if the RFU pushes ahead with the changes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ireland boss Andy Farrell says coaching will be crucial after the approval of a reduction in tackle height for the community game in England Ireland boss Andy Farrell says coaching will be crucial after the approval of a reduction in tackle height for the community game in England

Speaking in the Commons, Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, congratulated Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle on becoming the new president of the Rugby Football League before adding: "I suspect your form of the game is going to see a big influx of new players as the English Rugby Football Union seeks to rewrite the rules of the union game.

"So could I ask the minister that given that 75,000 players, coaches, supporters of the union game have already signed a petition rejecting the new rules, does he agree with me that the RFU should think again, should work more collaboratively with the grassroots across all home nations and ensure all steps taken to improve player safety are consistent, workable and don't lead to a player exodus?"

Sports minister Stuart Andrew replied: "I can assure (Mr Crabb) that we continue to work with sports, and that includes the RFU, to ensure that player safety is prioritised and I will certainly raise the points he has raised in my next meeting with them."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Mark Pawsey, the Conservative MP for Rugby in Warwickshire, also said: "We've already heard about the RFU changes in the tackle law for rugby and we understand that that's in the interests of making the game safer, but we've heard about concerns amongst players more broadly.

"There is another issue which is that since the elite game is administered internationally, the new laws will only apply at a community level and many players - both elite and community players - believe this is wrong.

"Would the minister or the Secretary of State (Michelle Donelan) agree in principle that the rules and laws of any sport should apply equally to all of those who take part?"

Mr Andrew, in his reply, said: "These national governing bodies, international governing bodies are independent of government but he raises very important points that - as I committed a moment ago - I'll be more than happy to raise in

my next meeting with the RFU and perhaps he and I could have further discussion about this in due course."

Johnny Sexton: Most concussions come from knees to the head

Backlash has not only come from the amateur game, with Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton making it clear he very much disagreed with the rule change and rather believed that it may only increase the number of concussions happening in the amateur game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ireland's Johnny Sexton says he does not agree with the new reduction in tackle height in the community game in England Ireland's Johnny Sexton says he does not agree with the new reduction in tackle height in the community game in England

When asked whether it would make a difference, Sexton said: "Not at all. Definitely not.

"You can get a knee in the head. You can get a hip in the head. Most concussions come from those.

"There was a study done a few years ago and there were a lot of red cards given for high tackles and 100 per cent we need to get them out the game, but none of them resulted in concussions, whereas a lot of them came from knees to the head and hips to the head.

"I am not sure who puts these rules in place but I don't agree with them, especially for a taller man like myself who likes to tackle hard."