Rugby reacts to RFU's tackle height change | Andy Farrell: Lower tackles can be 'just as dangerous'

The move in community rugby is focused on reducing head impact

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is concerned more concussions will occur as a result of the Rugby Football Union's decision to reduce the legal tackle height across community rugby from next season as rugby's top stars have their say on a big talking point in the sport.

Last week, the RFU announced it would change its rule on the height of tackles in junior games next season as part of long-term player-protection plans to reduce concussions in the sport.

The move has been unanimously approved by Rugby Football Union Council members in an attempt to support player welfare, notably reducing head impact exposure and will across the community game - clubs, schools, colleges and universities at both age-grade and adult levels - covering the National One division and below in the men's game and Championship One and below in the women's game.

However, it has split opinion right across the rugby world, with some of the international game's top stars offering their viewpoint on the decision.

Johnny Sexton: Most concussions come from knees to the head

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton made it clear he very much disagreed with the rule change and rather believed that it may only increase the number of concussions happening in the amateur game.

When asked whether it would make a difference he said: "Not at all. Definitely not.

"You can get a knee in the head. You can get a hip in the head. Most concussions they come from those.

"There was a study done a few years ago and there were a lot of red cards given for high tackles and 100 per cent we need to get them out the game but none of them resulted in concussions, whereas a lot of them came from knees to the head and hips to the head.

"I am not sure who puts these rules in place but I don't agree with them, especially for a taller man like myself who likes to tackle hard."

Andy Farrell: Coaching will be key to removing danger

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was not as vehemently against the decision as his captain but said it is integral that community coaches are trained to make sure that safe tackling techniques are in place so that such tackles aren't "just as dangerous" as high ones.

"I think we are all very interested in making sure that we make the game safer," said Farrell.

"I think the coaching that goes around that is absolutely crucial because if you are lowering the tackle height and you are getting those type of techniques wrong then those tackles can become just as dangerous.

"So the coaching and the know-how become crucial going forward with that."

Owen Farrell: The game needs to be safe but fair

While not discussing the new law change directly, England captain Owen Farrell, who is currently serving a ban for contact with the head of Gloucester's Jack Clement, admitted that his England side will be focusing on making sure the game is "hard but safe and fair" during the Six Nations.

"The game is trying to become a safer game which is good. You can see there is a lot of it happening at the minute, there are a lot of cards at the minute.

"We as England are going to have to try and make sure we are on the right side of that and pushing it in terms of playing the game hard but safe and fair.

"Obviously being a leader in the team I want to be a big part of that."

Why are the RFU making such a change?

In a statement the RFU said: "Designed to improve player safety and informed by data, this change aims to reduce head impact exposure and concussion risk in the tackle for both the ball carrier and tackler.

"Evidence from studies has consistently demonstrated that higher contact on the ball-carrier and closer proximity of the ball-carrier and tacklers' heads are associated with larger head impacts (as measured by smart mouthguards) and an increased risk of concussion.

"Lowering the height of the tackle and encouraging the tackler to bend more at the waist will minimise the risk of this occurring while maintaining the tackle as an integral part of the game.

"Tackles must be made at the line of the waist and below. The aim is to put players' heads in the safest possible place by defining in law where the line of the tackle may start.

"Ball carriers will be encouraged to follow the principle that rugby is a game of evasion, and they should avoid late dipping and thereby avoid creating a situation where a bent tackler may be put at increased risk of head-on-head contact with the ball carrier through a late or sudden change in body height of the ball carrier.

"Match officials will focus on the actions of the ball carrier as well as the tackler when head contact occurs."

The RFU move, which takes effect from July 1, was welcomed by World Rugby.

"In line with our six-point plan to make rugby the most progressive sport on player welfare, last year World Rugby opened discussions with unions about lowering the tackle height in the community game around the globe," World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said.

"We welcome the RFU taking these proactive steps.

"Rugby will never stand still when it comes to player welfare and this is a prime example of the sport, once again, putting our words into action."