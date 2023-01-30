Nigel Walker: Future of Welsh rugby in danger after discrimination allegations | 'A watershed moment for the sport'?

Welsh Rugby Union chair Ieuan Evans (left) and acting chief executive Nigel Walker

The future of Welsh rugby is in danger if the sport cannot accept it needs "significant change", according to WRU interim chief executive Nigel Walker.

The WRU's chief executive Steven Phillips stepped down from his role on Sunday after he faced increased pressure over the governing body's handling of issues raised by a BBC investigation, featuring former WRU employees, which contained allegations of discrimination.

During the investigation, one contributor said she had considered suicide as a result of her experiences, as two women complained of a "toxic culture", while another former employee alleged they heard a racist term used in a work meeting.

Walker has been appointed as the interim chief executive and, during a press conference on Monday, he issued his warning over the future of Welsh rugby.

"It's not words that count, it's what we do with the organisation, what people feel with the organisation. It's restoring credibility, and it will be people outside the organisation to tell us if we have restored credibility. There are lots of things you can do," he said.

When asked about persuading clubs to make changes, Walker added: "You come up with a compelling argument for change. Where we are now is not sustainable and if we are not prepared to change, the future of Welsh rugby is in danger."

Steve Phillips has resigned as chief executive of the WRU

'We need to re-establish faith'

Walker was speaking alongside leuan Evans, the chair of the WRU, who said the sport needs an independent chair, adding significant changes are needed to ensure the WRU "is going to flourish and be healthy".

"There is a huge opportunity to grasp here and we need to grasp it. Last year, we failed to compel and convince enough clubs that change was necessary," Evans said.

"We have to make significant changes to operate if this organisation is going to flourish and be healthy. We need to re-establish faith and trust. That is going to come through governance change.

"An independent chair is the way forward, but we would like further change and more independence. We need to be a high-performing and high-functioning organisation.

"Culture is ubiquitous, it shapes us and frames our decision-making, behaviour and interactions. It's the glue that holds us together. An independent chair is a must."

Evans has called for the need of an independent chair

'The natural inclination is to deny'

Walker and Evans are set to meet with Sport Wales and the Welsh Government on Monday to discuss the terms of reference for the taskforce, which has been appointed after a meeting between the Welsh Government, Sport Wales and a third party independent advisory group.

Speaking to Sky Sports senior reporter Geraint Hughes, Walker reiterated the severity of the job for the taskforce and WRU, saying this is "about the future of the sport".

"We recognise we have made a mistake. We are not a perfect governing body. You have to accept the errors of the past. It's difficult on day one to admit you have made mistakes, to be vulnerable, and we need to be vulnerable, otherwise we are not going to improve. Until you admit you have made mistakes, you can't improve, and we want to improve," he said.

"The sooner they [the independent taskforce] come up with the recommendations, the sooner we can heal. Sometimes the natural inclination is to deny. The most important thing is to recognise you have a problem, once you recognise there is a problem you seek help.

"We are talking about the future of the sport. It cant get any more serious than that."

Evans added it is important to regain the trust of the public, clubs and stakeholders.

"Goodwill is a precious commodity. We have to regain the trust and replenish the goodwill. We have to show determination and commitment to enact upon anything the panel finds and their recommendations," he said.

Walker played 17 times for Wales in the '90s

A watershed moment for Wales rugby - Analysis by Geraint Hughes

The WRU is encountering its gravest challenge since its inception in 1881. Indeed, believe the words of acting chief executive Nigel Walker, who has been in his post barely 24 hours, that if they don't allow an independent taskforce to conduct a rigorous investigation of the WRU's culture and governance, accept and act upon its findings, then Welsh rugby might as well hang up its boots, switch off the lights and cease to exist.

It's that serious, this is a one-time opportunity for meaningful change.

Words are one thing, deeds are another. To claw back public trust, to make women a central part of the organisation, to ensure the WRU is a safe place to work and play, then many things must change.

However, to simplify, the independent taskforce must have teeth. The WRU must be true to its word that they'll let the taskforce see and speak to anyone and anything.

The taskforce, chair and panel must have no prejudices, it must also be diverse. The game in Wales is played and adored by boys, girls, women and men. It must represent them.

The taskforce also needs to be diligent and rigorous, but quick. How many times do we hear of a panel or committee that will report back in six months or a year? Public trust in the WRU has been battered, so it needs to be regularly updated and informed.

Mistakes in several sports have previously been made when they talk of reform, but do little else. The WRU and the taskforce must know their recent history and not repeat the mistakes made by others.

It was heartening to hear Walker's words acknowledging this, that the tendency when crisis erupts is to 'deny, deny, deny'. He promised, along with chair Ieuan Evans, that now was the moment to seize the opportunity. Talking is one thing, they must ensure Welsh rugby 'walks the walk' ,and swiftly.

Who is Nigel Walker?

After Phillips stepped down as chief executive of the WRU, Walker has replaced him on an interim basis.

The 59-year-old played 121 times for Cardiff between 1992 and 1998, predominantly on the wing, and scored 392 points.

He also has 17 caps for Wales to his name after making his debut in the Five Nations in 1993. But Walker entered professional rugby late, at the age of 29, after spending most of his 20s pursing an athletics career.

Walker represented Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the 1984 Summer Olympics in the 110m hurdles, where he reached the semi-finals.

He holds the fastest non-winning time for the 200m hurdles, when he ran 22.77 seconds in 1991 in Cardiff.

He also represented Wales at the Commonwealth Games, European Championships and World Indoor Championships, with his best finishes coming in the 60m hurdles during the European and World Indoor tournaments in 1987, when he finished third at both competitions.

However, he did not make the cut for the 1992 Olympic Games and turned his attention to rugby, joining Cardiff RFC.

After retiring from professional rugby in 1998, Walker joined BBC Wales in 2001 as its Head of Sport and was appointed as the National Director at the English Institute of Sport (EIS) in 2010, a role he held until 2021.

Walker has also served as a UK Sport Board member from 2006-10, was chair of the Major Events Panel and a member of the Audit Committee and a Commonwealth Games England Board member between 2014 and 2022.

He left his role at the EIS to take up a position as performance director at the WRU.