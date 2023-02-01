Ardie Savea: Ex-All Black player Campbell Johnstone 'courageous' to speak about his sexuality | 'You're accepted and loved'

Ardie Savea praised Campbell Johnstone's decision to come out publicly

Campbell Johnstone was "pretty courageous" to publicly come out as the first gay New Zealand rugby player, Ardie Savea has said.

Johnstone, who played three Tests for the All Blacks in 2005, said on a television programme on Monday that he had been "living a lie" and leading "a double life" before acknowledging his sexuality.

"If I open up that door and magically make that closet disappear, then we're going to help a lot of people," he said.

"I pushed that side of me down deeper and deeper. I went to some interesting places."

Johnstone, who played 38 Super Rugby matches for the Christchurch-based Crusaders, also spent a season with Ospreys and made more than 100 appearances for Top 14 club Biarritz.

"It takes a lot of courage, especially in the rugby circles and how it's been in the past; the old traditional hard-man. But seeing someone come out, it's pretty courageous," All Blacks loose forward Savea said on Wednesday.

"I know the doubts that would've been in his head, but he probably doesn't realise how many people he's helped internally with what he's done, so big ups to him."

Savea said the All Blacks were "pretty open".

"We're all about togetherness, regardless of if you're Samoan or Pacific, if you're gay or if you're straight, you're accepted and loved."

New Zealand Rugby supported Johnstone's decision to come out as gay, praising him for "having the courage to share his story and helping create a more inclusive game."

Chief executive Mark Robinson said Johnstone's "strength and visibility will pave the way for others."

New Zealand Sports Minister and former deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, who is gay, said Johnstone's announcement was a "big moment" and thanked him for "blazing this trail."