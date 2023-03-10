Ireland Six Nations team news: Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong return for trip to Scotland

Johnny Sexton returns to lead Ireland as captain at Murrayfield

Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong have each proved their fitness to start in Ireland's Six Nations clash away to Scotland on Sunday.

Andy Farrell's charges, unbeaten and chasing a Grand Slam, are able to call on skipper Sexton (groin) and key centre Ringrose (calf) again after knocks kept out of the trip to Italy, while Furlong (calf) returns for his first start of the championship at tighthead.

Elsewhere in the side, Bundee Aki is preferred to Stuart McCloskey at inside centre - the latter missing out on the squad altogether due to Robbie Henshaw's return from a wrist injury on the bench - while Conor Murray starts at scrum-half despite Jamison Gibson-Park's return from a hamstring injury.

Dan Sheehan starts over Ronan Kelleher at hooker, while Peter O'Mahony returns at blindside flanker, shifting Caelan Doris back to No 8, and Jack Conan to the replacements bench.

Ireland captain Sexton says the current Scotland side is the best he has come up against in his career

The only other change to the 23-man squad sees veteran loosehead Cian Healy return to the bench ahead of Munster's Dave Kilcoyne.

The back-three unit remains unchanged in the shape of full-back Hugo Keenan, right wing Mack Hansen and left wing James Lowe, with Ringrose, Aki, Sexton and Murray completing the back division: Ross Byrne dropping to the bench, and Craig Casey out of the squad.

In the forwards, loosehead Andrew Porter forms the front-row with Sheehan and Furlong - the latter replacing the injured Finlay Bealham (knee) - while Iain Henderson and James Ryan are partnered again in the second row in the continued absence of Tadhg Beirne (ankle) through injury.

Openside Josh van der Flier completes the back-row alongside O'Mahony and Doris.

Kelleher, Healy, Tom O'Toole, Ryan Baird, Conan, Gibson-Park, Byrne and Henshaw form the full list of replacements.

Tadhg Furlong returns at tighthead prop in his first start of the championship after injury

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (c), 9 Conor Murray; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Iain Henderson, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Tom O'Toole, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Jamison Gibson-Park, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Robbie Henshaw