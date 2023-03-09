Steve Borthwick: Owen Farrell doesn't fit game plan for England vs France in Six Nations | 'He's been brilliant since decision'
England head coach Steve Borthwick speaks to media after his decision to drop skipper Owen Farrell to the bench and start Marcus Smith at fly-half in Saturday's Six Nations Test vs France at Twickenham: 'Farrell doesn't fit game plan for France...He's been brilliant since decision'
Owen Farrell did not fit the game plan criteria required to start against France in the Six Nations on Saturday, according to head coach Steve Borthwick.
Farrell, who was named England captain by Borthwick after the latter was appointed as Eddie Jones' successor in December, has started all three Six Nations games this year to date, but has been dropped in favour of Harlequins playmaker Marcus Smith for the weekend's match at Twickenham.
Smith and Farrell started alongside one another in a dual 10-12 playmaking axis in England's 29-23 Round 1 defeat to Scotland at Twickenham, before Farrell was selected to start at fly-half for wins over Italy and Wales - Tests in which Smith appeared for a combined nine minutes, including less than one minute in Cardiff.
Smith was released from the England squad during the most recent fallow week, with Farrell and George Ford kept in camp, but the 24-year-old has leapfrogged those two to start vs Les Bleus.
"As I always do, I went through the game plan that we wish to play, the specific tactics we wish to play, the opponents and the strengths they have, and for this game I've decided to make this selection [Marcus Smith over Owen Farrell]," Borthwick said.
"It's the same selection process I go through each week.
"It's a fantastic position to be in that I have such great fly-halves to select from. We had George Ford in the squad this week as well.
"To have three world class fly-halves is brilliant. And for this game, I think it's the right decision to start Marcus.
"To have Marcus on the field for the start of the game, and then Owen on the field at the end of the game. And that's what I feel is the right blend against this opponent.
"I take every selection decision incredibly seriously. The players deserve that, our supporters deserve that, and I want to make the best decisions in terms of that selection process.
"For us, we've got many good players, and I've said this right from the start: We want players always fighting to be in this 23.
"My job is to select who the right person to start is, and who the right person to come off the bench is."
With Farrell beginning among the replacements, loosehead prop Ellis Genge will lead England as captain for the first time when taking to the pitch vs France at Twickenham.
Despite the news he would start a Six Nations Test on the bench for the first time in his career, Farrell's reaction since being dropped has been "brilliant," says Borthwick.
"Owen has been brilliant. As he always is," the head coach added.
"He trains brilliantly, he leads this team fantastically well, whatever role he is playing. He has been incredible this week.
"Owen when he comes on the field, will captain the team.
"This weekend, Ellis Genge is captaining the team for the first time, and I'm delighted for him. I think he's a fantastic leader, a natural leader, and somebody the players follow.
"We are blessed with brilliant leaders in this squad, and unfortunately Courtney Lawes had to leave this week due to injury (shoulder).
"Ellis will captain the team, and then Owen will captain the team when he comes onto the pitch.
"To have Ellis and Owen, they are two brilliant men who these players get behind."