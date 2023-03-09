Steve Borthwick: Owen Farrell doesn't fit game plan for England vs France in Six Nations | 'He's been brilliant since decision'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Steve Borthwick explains why he has chosen not to start captain Owen Farrell against France England head coach Steve Borthwick explains why he has chosen not to start captain Owen Farrell against France

Owen Farrell did not fit the game plan criteria required to start against France in the Six Nations on Saturday, according to head coach Steve Borthwick.

Farrell, who was named England captain by Borthwick after the latter was appointed as Eddie Jones' successor in December, has started all three Six Nations games this year to date, but has been dropped in favour of Harlequins playmaker Marcus Smith for the weekend's match at Twickenham.

Smith and Farrell started alongside one another in a dual 10-12 playmaking axis in England's 29-23 Round 1 defeat to Scotland at Twickenham, before Farrell was selected to start at fly-half for wins over Italy and Wales - Tests in which Smith appeared for a combined nine minutes, including less than one minute in Cardiff.

Smith was released from the England squad during the most recent fallow week, with Farrell and George Ford kept in camp, but the 24-year-old has leapfrogged those two to start vs Les Bleus.

"As I always do, I went through the game plan that we wish to play, the specific tactics we wish to play, the opponents and the strengths they have, and for this game I've decided to make this selection [Marcus Smith over Owen Farrell]," Borthwick said.

"It's the same selection process I go through each week.

Farrell has been dropped by England for the first time in eight years

"It's a fantastic position to be in that I have such great fly-halves to select from. We had George Ford in the squad this week as well.

"To have three world class fly-halves is brilliant. And for this game, I think it's the right decision to start Marcus.

"To have Marcus on the field for the start of the game, and then Owen on the field at the end of the game. And that's what I feel is the right blend against this opponent.

"I take every selection decision incredibly seriously. The players deserve that, our supporters deserve that, and I want to make the best decisions in terms of that selection process.

"For us, we've got many good players, and I've said this right from the start: We want players always fighting to be in this 23.

"My job is to select who the right person to start is, and who the right person to come off the bench is."

Smith, who has barely featured in Six Nations victories over Italy and Wales, is in to start ahead of Farrell at fly-half

With Farrell beginning among the replacements, loosehead prop Ellis Genge will lead England as captain for the first time when taking to the pitch vs France at Twickenham.

Despite the news he would start a Six Nations Test on the bench for the first time in his career, Farrell's reaction since being dropped has been "brilliant," says Borthwick.

"Owen has been brilliant. As he always is," the head coach added.

"He trains brilliantly, he leads this team fantastically well, whatever role he is playing. He has been incredible this week.

"Owen when he comes on the field, will captain the team.

The 31-year-old has been 'brilliant' since the decision, says Borthwick

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's defence coach Kevin Sinfield told Sky Sports of their 'wonderful' options at fly-half,' as Marcus Smith returned England's defence coach Kevin Sinfield told Sky Sports of their 'wonderful' options at fly-half,' as Marcus Smith returned

"This weekend, Ellis Genge is captaining the team for the first time, and I'm delighted for him. I think he's a fantastic leader, a natural leader, and somebody the players follow.

"We are blessed with brilliant leaders in this squad, and unfortunately Courtney Lawes had to leave this week due to injury (shoulder).

Ellis Genge captains England for the first time from loosehead prop

"Ellis will captain the team, and then Owen will captain the team when he comes onto the pitch.

"To have Ellis and Owen, they are two brilliant men who these players get behind."