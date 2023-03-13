Marcus Smith: England must stand up against Ireland in final Six Nations clash of 2023

Marcus Smith returned to the England lineup at fly-half for the 53-10 hammering at home to France

Marcus Smith has demanded that England "stand up and fight" in their final Six Nations game against Grand-Slam chasing Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Smith views the St Patrick's Day showdown at the Aviva Stadium on as a "free swing", on the basis that no one is giving England a chance of the upset after they crashed to a record-breaking 53-10 defeat to France at Twickenham at the weekend.

Another failure against Ireland on Saturday would see England finish with just two wins for a third-successive Six Nations campaign, but Smith insists the team will come out fighting.

Ollie Lawrence suffered a hamstring injury against France on Saturday

"We're in a tough period at the minute and it's perfect for us," the Harlequins fly-half said.

"We've got to get better quickly because the challenge doesn't come much greater than Ireland away in Dublin.

"There's only one way to go now and that's to stand up and fight as hard as we can and play as hard as we can for the shirt.

"We've spoken about sticking together because there's going to be a lot of noise and a lot of pressure on us. We've got to become tighter as opposed to splinter.

"This is a big test of our togetherness as a squad and of our resolve. There's no better week for this than a free swing at Ireland.

"Time is against us, but I believe we've still got time. With the characters we've got in the group we can turn things around very quickly.

"We've got a week now to right some wrongs and we've got to get on the same page quickly."

France amassed seven tries as they routed England at Twickenham, inflicting their hosts' heaviest defeat in the tournament since it was founded in 1882.

"We didn't build up in the week to lose like that," said Smith, whose return at fly-half quickly turned into a nightmare as England were pulverised in the contact area.

"We'll look at our individual performances and team performance because, with where we want to go in the next six months and in the years ahead, that wasn't good enough.

"We'll work as hard as we can this week to be better, but it's a good indicator of where we are on this journey."

Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out of the climax to the Six Nations because of a hamstring injury, placing Manu Tuilagi in the frame to fill the vacancy at inside centre.