Owen Farrell ready to upset family ties against Ireland: 'We're hurting from last week'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain, Owen Farrell has called on his teammates to restore some pride after last week's thrashing against France as they look to upset Ireland's pursuit of a fourth Six Nations Grand Slam. England captain, Owen Farrell has called on his teammates to restore some pride after last week's thrashing against France as they look to upset Ireland's pursuit of a fourth Six Nations Grand Slam.

England captain Owen Farrell admits his mother Colleen is stuck in an unenviable position as he attempts to deny his father, and Ireland coach, Andy Farrell Grand Slam glory on Saturday.

The personal circumstances of the Farrell family is a major subplot going into Saturday's sold-out Dublin showdown, with the hosts odds-on favourites to complete a Six Nations clean sweep.

Fly-half Farrell is out to spoil the St Patrick's weekend party at the Aviva Stadium after being recalled by Steve Borthwick, having begun last weekend's 53-10 thrashing by France on the bench.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Borthwick says England's heavy defeat to France was 'painful' and believes the team have worked hard for an 'improved performance'. Steve Borthwick says England's heavy defeat to France was 'painful' and believes the team have worked hard for an 'improved performance'.

The 31-year-old insists it will be business as usual for him and his dad but concedes it is a tricky situation for relatives caught in the middle.

"It's not weird for us two," he said. "It's probably a bit more weird for the family that's supporting, especially my mum.

"She says she doesn't know what she wants to happen. It's probably a bit tough for her - well, I know it is.

"But in terms of us, we're just doing our job. He's not out there on the field, it's not direct competition.

"We've been doing it for a long time now. It's not the first time we've done it."

Rivalries aside, the Saracens player has been majorly impressed by what his father has achieved on the other side of the Irish Sea.

"Ireland are going really well at the minute, going for a Grand Slam which is a massive occasion for them," he said. "They're flying at the minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Steve Borthwick has selected a 36-player squad for their Six Nations finale against Ireland as they look to bounce back from that humiliating 53-10 defeat against France. England head coach Steve Borthwick has selected a 36-player squad for their Six Nations finale against Ireland as they look to bounce back from that humiliating 53-10 defeat against France.

"They're not number one in the world for nothing and there's definitely a lot of pride in our family for the job that he's doing."

Farrell junior believes he has ironed out the kicking issues he endured ahead of being dropped for the record-breaking humiliation at the hands of the French.

He insists England are far better than that unacceptable showing and have conducted a thorough inquest.

"Obviously we're hurting a bit from last week," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England Rugby head coach Steve Borthwick attempts to remain positive following their heavy defeat to France. England Rugby head coach Steve Borthwick attempts to remain positive following their heavy defeat to France.

"We're looking to take a step forward, we're going to play the best we can and we're looking forward to it.

"It's two good teams going at it. Off the back of last week, everybody - especially from the outside - is very down about where we're at at the minute.

"We've no doubt we're better than that and we're looking forward to the game.

"That wasn't good enough, it never is in an England shirt.

"We've been looking at it closely, probably closer than everybody else, and we're looking at what we can do better and trying to get that out on the field tomorrow."