Johnny Sexton: Ireland must control emotions in Six Nations Grand Slam bid | Grieving England seek turning point

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton told media he and the team must try to keep emotions in check vs England

Johnny Sexton says he and Ireland must attempt to control their emotions in Saturday's Six Nations Grand Slam bid vs England, despite everything that is on the line.

A remarkable injury-hit victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday - added to previous victories in Cardiff, Rome and over France in Dublin - has Ireland one more victory from just a fourth Grand Slam, to follow 1948, 2009 and 2018.

Curiously, it is also the chance for Ireland to clinch a Grand Slam triumph in Dublin for the very first time; 1948 was won at Ravenhill in Belfast, while 2009 (Cardiff) and 2018 (Twickenham) were away from home.

Added to that, it is very likely 37-year-old Sexton's final Six Nations match in Dublin, with the playmaker set to retire after this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

"Of course, but once I start getting dragged into that [final Six Nations game in Dublin], you start getting away from how you're going to make that happen which is process, performance, and making sure you're nailed on," Sexton told media on Wednesday.

"I'm trying to get away from it as much as I can. I knew the questions were going to come.

"I have got a bit more emotional as I have gone on so it will definitely be trying to hold that back but use it as well because it will hopefully be a special day.

"It's special, of course, but it's more about the team this week and getting the best performance that we can put there.

"I'd never be able to live with myself if you don't turn up and play well so that's the focus. You take the emotion out of it, it's going to be emotional anyway.

"You're playing England at home with something on the line, so it's always what you've wanted to do and where you wanted to be. It's not the last game with this team, well I certainly hope not.

"We've got a lot more of the journey left so I'm not really thinking like that. I'm just thinking about trying to get out there and put in the best performance I can, then try to get everyone else on the same page.

Sexton won a Grand Slam with Ireland at Twickenham in 2018, and Six Nations titles in Paris (2014) and Murrayfield (2015), but has the chance to make history in Dublin

"They're the things you try to make happen: you try to give your family special moments, the supporters, the Irish people.

"We talk about them all the time but how we do that is playing well and we need to really focus on that.

"It sounds very simple but it's very hard to do in a final when you've got a lot going on. You've got these questions being asked and you've got to deal with it, then park it, and really get involved in the process."

Steward urges 'grieving' England to make Ireland clash a turning point | 'These weeks define teams'

Freddie Steward insists England face their moment of truth when they attempt to begin the healing process against on Saturday.

Steve Borthwick's team are reeling from the heaviest defeat in their Twickenham history after France amassed seven tries en route to a 53-10 rout that has sent shockwaves through English rugby.

Freddie Steward was part of the England side which suffered a record 53-10 home loss to France on Saturday

While facing world rankings kingpins Ireland on their home turf on St Patrick's weekend is the toughest possible arena in which to rebuild shattered reputations, Steward says England welcome the chance to show their character.

"Saturday was pretty bleak and I'd like to think that from there the only way is up and that we'll improve," said Steward.

"Grief is a pretty good way to describe it. It's never nice to lose, but then to lose by a margin like that is pretty sore.

"The most frustrating thing is that we had ourselves to blame and there's no shying away from that.

"At times like this you don't want to splinter off because then the wheels would fall off. We're in a good spot at the minute because we've stayed tight.

"As Kevin Sinfield [defence coach] has said to us, these weeks define teams. When you go to the depths that we did, that's where you really challenge yourselves to pull together and come up with something.

"Hopefully we'll look back on this when we regather in a couple of months' time as a real point where we stepped up and improved."