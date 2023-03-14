Six Nations: Wales full-back Liam Williams ruled out of France game with shoulder injury

Liam Williams has been ruled out of Wales' Six Nations game against France on Saturday due to a shoulder injury.

The full-back was hurt during the 29-17 victory over Italy, having earlier scored a superb solo try.

Hooker Scott Baldwin is also unavailable for the Stade de France contest because of a pectoral muscle issue. Ospreys' Sam Parry has been called into the squad.

Head coach Warren Gatland will work with a 32-player training group in Nice, where Wales have started preparations to face Les Bleus.

Gatland has options in the full-back position, although Williams' absence is a blow, given his outstanding display at Stadio Olimpico.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit could be switched, having worn the No 15 shirt during the Autumn Nations Series earlier this season.

Wales 32-man squad Forwards: Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Ken Owens, Sam Parry, Bradley Roberts, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Rhys Davies, Dafydd Jenkins, Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright Backs: Kieran HardyRhys Webb, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell, Owen Williams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Rio Dyer, Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit

Leigh Halfpenny, who started Wales' 20-10 defeat against England at full-back last month, would also be in the selection frame.

Baldwin, who was among the substitutes in Rome, looks likely to be replaced by Bradley Roberts as bench cover for captain Ken Owens.

The Welsh Rugby Union, meanwhile, added that uncapped Ospreys centre Keiran Williams has been released from the squad.

Williams suffered a groin injury during the Ospreys' United Rugby Championship game against Benetton 10 days ago.

Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza and Cardiff lock Teddy Williams have also been released.

Wales have lost their last four fixtures against France, and will take on a team in buoyant mood following their 53-10 rout of England at Twickenham.