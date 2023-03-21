New Zealand name Scott Robertson to replace Ian Foster as All Blacks head coach after World Cup

Scott Robertson will succeed Ian Foster as head coach of the All Blacks after this year's Rugby World Cup, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed.

Robertson has been appointed on a four-year deal, seeing him through to the end of the 2027 World Cup in Australia, with NZR moving in quickly to lock in the successful Canterbury Crusaders boss.

The 48-year-old will remain as Crusaders boss for the remainder of the 2023 Super Rugby campaign, before replacing Foster after the conclusion of the World Cup in France at the end of October.

"Its an honour to be named as the next All Blacks head coach," Robertson said. "Its a job that comes with a huge amount of responsibility, but I'm excited by the opportunity to make a contribution to the legacy of the black jersey.

"To represent your country, as a coach or player, is the ultimate honour in sport and it's humbling to be given that opportunity. I can't wait."

Robertson - nicknamed 'Razor' - lost out to Foster for the role after the 2019 World Cup when Steve Hansen stood down, but his sustained success in Super Rugby kept him firmly in the conversation for future candidates.

Robertson has helped Crusaders dominate Super Rugby in recent seasons

There was heavy media speculation that Robertson was set to become head coach last year after the All Blacks had a run of five losses in six Tests, before NZR decided to stick with Foster after a review in August.

Robertson, who has guided the Crusaders to six Super Rugby titles since taking over the South Island team in 2017, made no secret of his ambitions to coach at the highest level or his willingness to take a role overseas if necessary.

Fearing few options might be left on the table after the World Cup, NZR confirmed three weeks ago it had launched an application process to settle the issue sooner rather than later.

Foster, who complained the coaching recruitment saga could prove a distraction for the team, declined to reapply for his job, leaving it a two-horse race between Robertson and Japan coach Jamie Joseph.

Robertson's appointment puts an end to the speculation but it may be of little comfort to Foster, who said he would have liked a chance to continue in the job if the All Blacks were to win the World Cup in France from September 8-October 28.

"The decision to appoint the next All Blacks head coach ahead of the Rugby World Cup was not taken lightly, but we believe it was the right decision for New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks and will set the team up for future success," said NZR Board Chair Patsy Reddy.

New Zealand begin their World Cup campaign against hosts France on September 8, with the All Blacks also joined in Pool A by Italy, Uruguay and Namibia. Foster will leave his role, regardless of their performance in the tournament.