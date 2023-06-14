Warren Gatland: If I'd known Wales' problems, I'd have gone somewhere else | 'I had no idea'

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has claimed had he known about Wales' issues, he would not have returned for a second spell in charge.

Having held the post between 2008 and 2019, during which time Wales won three Six Nations titles - each Grand Slams - and reached two World Cup semi-finals, Gatland made an extraordinary return in December 2022, replacing fellow Kiwi Wayne Pivac.

Wales won just 13 of 34 Tests under Pivac's direction after he succeeded Gatland following the 2019 World Cup, finishing fifth with a solitary Test win in two of Pivac's three Six Nations campaigns.

Despite Gatland claiming he had "no idea" of the issues within Welsh rugby, he took over a side that recorded just three wins from 12 Tests in 2022, and suffered historic home defeats to Italy and Georgia.

Gatland was also working as a pundit at Wales' autumn Test defeat to New Zealand in Cardiff, when they conceded some 55 points on home soil.

The 59-year-old's first Six Nations back in charge showed next to no signs of improvement, as Wales suffered four defeats and finished fifth again in the standings, winning just one once against Italy.

"When I came into the Six Nations, I had no idea. I didn't realise a lot of the things that were going on and the issues that were behind rugby and the squad and the players," Gatland told BBC's Scrum V.

"At the time if I had known, I would have made a different decision and probably gone somewhere else.

"Welsh rugby's going to go through [more] pain from a financial perspective for the regions.

"These issues were here before, but there's no doubt that the success of the national team in the past probably papered over the cracks.

"Now, probably for the better, they have come to the fore and there is a chance to focus on the things that needed fixing.

"There's a great chance for us to have a really positive reset on a number of things.

"I feel like we're in that place now that's exciting with some of the young talent that's coming through."