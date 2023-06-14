Billy Vunipola: England coach Steve Borthwick 'very hopeful' forward can feature in Rugby World Cup warm-ups

Billy Vunipola is recovering from a knee injury

England head coach Steve Borthwick says he is "very hopeful" Billy Vunipola will be able to feature in August's Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures as the forward continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The number eight's participation in a third successive World Cup appeared to be in doubt when he was injured playing for Saracens against La Rochelle in the Champions Cup quarter-finals in April.

However, with Vunipola rehabilitating his knee at England's World Cup preparation camp, Borthwick has given his strongest indicator yet that the 30-year-old is on course for a place in the final 33-man squad, which will be named on August 7.

England begin their final preparations with a visit to Wales on August 5, before a return fixture at Twickenham the following weekend. Borthwick's side then visit Ireland and take on Fiji in a final warm-up on August 26, before beginning their World Cup campaign against Argentina on September 9.

"I think he's doing really well," Borthwick told Sky Sports News.

England head coach Steve Borthwick says he has been pleased by his players' application

"I'm not going to put a timeline or a date on it because I think with those kind of things, what you've got to do is monitor them on a daily basis on exactly when you can accelerate, when you need to slow down.

"But I'd be very hopeful of him being available to play during August."

In addition to the 28-player group Borthwick has called up for the preparation camp, which doesn't currently include the Saracens, Sale, Leicester and Northampton players that reached the Premiership semi-finals, Vunipola is recovering alongside fellow forwards Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ollie Chessum.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' James Cole discusses the standout inclusions and omissions from England's initial 28-player Rugby World Cup training squad announced by Steve Borthwick. Sky Sports News' James Cole discusses the standout inclusions and omissions from England's initial 28-player Rugby World Cup training squad announced by Steve Borthwick.

Asked whether he thinks Vunipola will earn a place in his final squad, Borthwick added: "I think that's a long way ahead.

"The point of view right now is that he's rehabilitating brilliantly.

"In everything he's done, along with Ollie Chessum and Luke Cowan Dickie, we've got three players who aren't out on the grass, but they're all working very, very hard to recover from their respective injuries."

Mercer doing 'really well'

Also competing for a place in the back row of England's pack is the returning Zach Mercer, who is available for his country after leaving French side Montpellier to join Gloucester in the Premiership next season.

Mercer, who was named the Top 14's player of the year last season, has not played for England since earning his only two caps in the Autumn of 2018, but appears to have impressed Borthwick in the opening stages of the camp.

Zach Mercer has impressed in the early stages of England's World Cup training camp

"Zach has done really well," Borthwick said. "I've been speaking to him over the last few months during his time in Montpellier.

"He's been excited about coming back to England. He's an ambitious player, he's desperate to play for England and be part of this squad going forward.

"That back row I think is fiercely competitive - we've got a lot of good players. I've been watching them compete on a daily basis so far this week and it's been exciting."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Will Greenwood assesses Steve Borthwick's selection decisions following the annoucement of England's initial 28-player Rugby World Cup training squad. Will Greenwood assesses Steve Borthwick's selection decisions following the annoucement of England's initial 28-player Rugby World Cup training squad.

One option Borthwick won't have at number eight is Sam Simmonds, who ruled himself out of contention for England's squad as he prepares to move to Montpellier next season.

Simmonds was still eligible to play in the tournament, but has chosen to focus on relocating his family from Exeter to Montpellier

"Sam and I spoke a week or so ago," Borthwick said.

"And he explained to me, from a personal point of view, what he has discussed with his family and his friends and come to the decision he's come to, and I respect the decision he has come to.

"I'm really happy with the players I've got here in camp and the attitude they've shown."