Michael Hooper and James Slipper named Australia co-captains ahead of World Cup

Michael Hooper will lead out Australia once again

Michael Hooper and James Slipper have been named as co-captains of Australia ahead of the Rugby Championship and World Cup.

Coach Eddie Jones named the two players, who each have more than 100 caps, in the role as he unveiled a 34-man squad for the Championship.

Flanker Hooper, who has led the team in a Wallaby record 68 Tests, has now been appointed captain by four head coaches.

Jones said: "Michael and James are both world class players, strong leaders and embody what it means to be a Wallaby.

"Getting selected in the squad is just the start, we've got to build the team now and that will require hard work and getting a little bit more out of everyone involved."

Jones has named eight uncapped players in the group with Melbourne Rebels duo Carter Gordon and Josh Kemeny in their first national squad, along with Reds front rowers Matt Faessler and Zane Nonggorr.

ACT Brumbies team-mates Tom Hooper and Ryan Lonergan have also earned call-ups, as has former Australia Sevens representative Dylan Pietsch and towering lock Richie Arnold, who will join the squad after winning the Top 14 with Toulouse in France.

Arnold and experienced outside-half Quade Cooper, who plays in Japan, have been named after the team management applied for two additional overseas-based players alongside the normal three allowed - centre Samu Kerevi, who is named in a rehab group of injured players, wing Marika Koroibete and lock Will Skelton.

Australia squad:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Richie Arnold, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Matt Gibbon, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Tom Hooper, Rob Leota, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, David Porecki, Pete Samu, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese, Rob Valetini.

Backs: Quade Cooper, Lalakai Foketi, Carter Gordon, Reece Hodge, Len Ikitau, Marika Koroibete, Ryan Lonergan, Tate

McDermott, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Tom Wright, Ben Donaldson, Josh Kemeny, Dylan Pietsch