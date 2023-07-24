Dai Young leaves Cardiff Rugby despite being cleared of 'bullying' claims

Dai Young has departed from his position as Cardiff's director of rugby

Dai Young has departed his role as director of rugby with Cardiff after being cleared following an investigation into claims of bullying.

The former Wales international was suspended from his position in April while an independent investigation was carried out into the allegations.

During that process relations became "strained" between Young and the club with whom he has an association spanning more than three decades since making his first appearance as a player in 1988.

The 55-year-old played with the club for eight years over two different spells (he crossed codes to rugby league for a then-world record fee of £150,000 in 1990) and also has served as head coach twice, either side of a stint at Wasps.

A Cardiff statement read: "As has been widely reported in the media, on 20 April 2023, Dai Young was suspended from his role as director of rugby by Cardiff Rugby following allegations of bullying, which he categorically denied.

"Given the nature of these allegations and mindful of its duty of care to all employees, Cardiff Rugby commissioned a barrister to carry out an independent investigation.

"Following a thorough process, the barrister concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations and that no further action should be taken in relation to them.

"Unfortunately, this process has caused strain on the working relationship between Cardiff Rugby and Dai Young.

"In the circumstances, regrettably, it has been mutually agreed by the parties to terminate Dai's employment contract in accordance with terms within that allow for early termination.

"Cardiff Rugby would like to thank Dai for his latest contribution to the club during the last two years, which culminated in the club finishing as the highest-placed Welsh club in the United Rugby Championship, which secured a return to the European Champions Cup. We wish Dai the very best with whatever the future holds for him.

"Work will now begin to appoint a successor and coaching team at the Arms Park with 14 weeks still remaining until the 2023-24 season kicks off."