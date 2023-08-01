Rugby World Cup: England's warm-up against Wales isn't last chance saloon for selection, says Richard Wigglesworth

England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth

England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth has played down suggestions Saturday's clash with Wales marks something of a 'final audition' ahead of the World Cup.

Steve Borthwick's side takes on Wales in the first of four warm-up matches scheduled over the next month ahead of the start of the World Cup in France in September.

England are expected to announce their final squad on August 7 ahead of their opening game against Argentina on September 9.

"We want a proper Test match and that's how we've built this up," Wigglesworth told Sky Sports. "We are playing Wales away from home, we know it will be a proper Test match.

England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth gives guidance to Danny Care

"We are not using this as a last chance saloon in any way, it would be disingenuous for me to say there isn't going to be any decisions or anything made after this game, but it wouldn't be only around this game.

"We've done our best as a coaching team of making sure that our training camp hasn't been about selection, that it's been about preparing as best we can for France.

"But I've been in that situation myself, it will be in the back or front of their minds, we've got to a great job this week."

Among the question marks over selection is the situation at scrum-half, Borthwick having previously hinted at the possibility of taking three following the lessons of England four years ago when they were forced to fly in Ben Spencer for the final in Japan at the last minute in the wake of an injury to Willi Heinz.

"It's a decision for Steve on final selection, I think from the last World Cup England ended up calling somebody up the week of the final which wasn't ideal," added Wigglesworth.

"The final call will be made by Steve, so I'll defer to him."

Jack van Poortvliet during England's Six Nations clash with Italy

The three looks likely to be Ben Youngs, 22-year-old Jack van Poortvliet and Danny Care, the latter of whom was recalled to the England squad in June after a four-year absence from the international stage.

"There's a slight difference in age gap between the youngest and oldest but they're all running around and competing," said Wigglesworth, himself a former England scrum-half.

"The best thing about it at the minute is they're not competing and not helping each other, they're competing and then helping, pushing each other to get better.

"Really good feeling between them."