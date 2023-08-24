Ben Earl starts at No 8 for England vs Fiji in Rugby World Cup warm-up | 100th cap for Courtney Lawes

Ben Earl will start at No 8 for England

Ben Earl will start at No 8 for England against Fiji on Saturday in the absence of the banned Billy Vunipola as head coach Steve Borthwick makes nine changes to his side.

Vunipola is the only 'specialist' No 8 in the England squad but will serve the first game of a two-match suspension following a red card against Ireland, as Earl steps into his role.

George Ford continues at fly-half alongside Alex Mitchell at scrum-half while captain Owen Farrell sits out match two of his four-game suspension.

Courtney Lawes will captain England on his 100th cap, 14 years on from his debut as a 20-year-old against Australia in 2009.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

On Lawes, Borthwick said: "We couldn't be prouder of Courtney on achieving his incredible milestone after 14 years of excellent performances for his country.

"It has been a privilege to watch his journey and witness him develop into a truly outstanding rugby player.

"Not only is Courtney an exceptional talent and an excellent professional, he is also a brilliant role model for young players every time he steps onto the field."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Will Greenwood believes England will be keen to put an end to the external noise that has plagued them in the build-up to the World Cup Will Greenwood believes England will be keen to put an end to the external noise that has plagued them in the build-up to the World Cup

Other changes to the side see Theo Dan get his first England start at hooker, where he is joined by loosehead prop Ellis Genge and Dan Cole at tighthead.

Having featured off the bench against Ireland, Ollie Chessum lines up alongside Maro Itoje in the second row while Jack Willis makes his first start of the Summer Nations Series at openside flanker.



In the centres, Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence combine while Freddie Steward and Max Malins continue at full-back and right wing respectively.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' James Cole reports on Owen Farrell's four-game ban as the England captain's suspension is set to cause a stir due to the high challenge law being under scrutiny Sky Sports' James Cole reports on Owen Farrell's four-game ban as the England captain's suspension is set to cause a stir due to the high challenge law being under scrutiny

Jonny May comes in on the left wing for the first time this summer despite not being picked in Borthwick's World Cup squad.

Hooker Jack Walker is named among the replacements alongside Joe Marler, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, and Joe Marchant.

"After another eventful and dramatic encounter against the No 1 team in the world in Dublin last weekend, we are delighted to be back at Twickenham with our home supporters to welcome an in-form Fiji team," added Borthwick.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' James Cole explains why Billy Vunipola's punishment for his sending-off against Ireland could have been worse Sky Sports News' James Cole explains why Billy Vunipola's punishment for his sending-off against Ireland could have been worse

"All of the Summer Nations Series Test matches have provided us with an opportunity to continue our preparations for the Rugby World Cup in France.

"Fiji have proven themselves to be a strong opposition and we look forward to what we expect to be an exciting and challenging game.

"Rest assured that we will be looking to convert the opportunities we have recently been creating week-on-week into points on the scoreboard.

"At this our last Test before heading to France, I want to thank our fans for all the support you continue to give us, and it means a lot to us that you will be behind us all the way on our World Cup journey."

England side to face Fiji

Starting XV: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Max Malins, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Alex Mitchell, 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Theo Dan, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Courtney Lawes (c), 7 Jack Willis, 8 Ben Earl

Replacements: 16 Jack Walker, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 David Ribbans, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Joe Marchant