Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell to miss England's World Cup opener against Argentina

'Not as bad as it could have been' - Billy Vunipola's ban is a setback but could have been worse, reports James Cole

Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell will miss England's opening Rugby World Cup match against Argentina after being handed bans following their red cards in warm-up fixtures.

Vunipola was sent off against Ireland last weekend and has been banned for three matches, but it will be reduced to two if he agrees to attend tackle school.

That would mean Vunipola, the only out-and-out No 8 head coach Steve Borthwick opted for in his squad, just misses England's first group game against the Pumas, as well as the final warm-up match against Fiji this Saturday.

England's Fixtures August 26 vs Fiji September 9 (RWC) vs Argentina September 17 (RWC) vs Japan September 23 (RWC) vs Chile October 7 (RWC) vs Samoa

Vunipola admitted his tackle was foul play worthy of a red card and, because of this, World Rugby's "mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head" was applied.

This resulted in a starting point of a six-week suspension but due to the player's "exemplary previous record, immediate apology and remorse, and the absence of any aggravating factors", it was decided by the committee to reduce the six-week entry point by three weeks.

Captain Farrell will miss the first two matches of the World Cup after an independent disciplinary hearing upheld his red card on Tuesday, handing the fly-half a four-match suspension, including the Pool D fixtures against Argentina and Japan.

"Steve Borthwick has got other players who can play in the No 8 position, Ben Earl, Lewis Ludlam, but they are not specialist No 8s." Sky Sports' James Cole on England's No 8 options

World Rugby had appealed against the decision of a disciplinary panel to downgrade Farrell's red card for a high tackle against Wales at Twickenham on August 12 to yellow.

Farrell ploughed into Taine Basham's head, causing the Wales flanker to fail an HIA.

The original disciplinary hearing cleared Farrell, finding mitigation in a late change in dynamics by Basham, but an outcry followed the failure to issue a ban and World Rugby appealed.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell criticised the 'circus' surrounding his son Owen

The appeal committee found that the original hearing had not considered Farrell's failure to wrap when attempting the tackle, which had formed a key part of the bunker review system's analysis when upgrading from yellow to red.

"The appeal committee unanimously determined that in the original hearing the disciplinary committee should have considered the attempt of the player to wrap his opponent in the tackle. This point did not feature in the original decision," a statement from Six Nations Rugby said.

Owen Farrell has been banned for four matches after his red card for a high challenge against Wales, meaning he will miss the World Cup matches against Argentina and Japan

"As this element did not feature in the original decision, the appeal committee decided it was in the interests of justice to hear the case afresh on that key point alone, which included hearing from the player."

The decision on Farrell brings to an end a saga that has unsettled England's preparations for the World Cup and the plans of coach Borthwick.

What's next for England?

England next host Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday August 26, in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up clash, before heading to France. They face Argentina in Marseille on Saturday September 9 in their World Cup opener.