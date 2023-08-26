Reports: Former Wales and Lions star Rhys Webb tests positive for banned substance in France

Wales international Rhys Webb during the 2023 Six Nations rugby union clash between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Former Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb has tested positive for a growth hormone, according to reports in France.

Webb, who announced his retirement from international rugby in May and signed for Biarritz last month, has been provisionally suspended by French authorities the reports added.

"We have been notified of this information," Biarritz president Jean-Baptiste Aldige told French publication L'Equipe.

"The investigation is ongoing. The club, which is not involved, is awaiting deliberations and the investigation."

Webb represented the British and Irish Lions on their 2017 tour of New Zealand and won 40 Wales caps.

The 34-year-old was recalled to the national set-up by head coach Warren Gatland during last season's Guinness Six Nations but announced his international retirement after being named in Wales' preliminary World Cup training squad.

Former Osprey Webb has agreed terms with Biarritz until 2025, his second spell in French rugby having featured for Toulon between 2018 and 2020.

Webb scored a try on his Biarritz debut on August 17 but was not involved against Valance Romans this weekend.