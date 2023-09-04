Owen Farrell admits high tackle that led to Rugby World Cup suspension was a mistake

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' James Cole reports on Owen Farrell's four-game ban as the England captain's suspension is set to cause a stir due to the high challenge law being under scrutiny Sky Sports' James Cole reports on Owen Farrell's four-game ban as the England captain's suspension is set to cause a stir due to the high challenge law being under scrutiny

Owen Farrell admitted the tackle that resulted in his suspension for Saturday's World Cup opener against Argentina was not intentional.

England's captain is "gutted" to be unavailable for the pivotal Marseille showdown after his dangerous hit on Wales' Taine Basham last month resulted in a four-match suspension that ends after the Pool D clash with Japan.

Farrell initially had his red card downgraded to a yellow by a disciplinary hearing, only for World Rugby to appeal the decision, which was upheld.

"You don't want to go back too far, and I don't want to be sat here talking about this now. I want to be talking about the weekend," said Farrell, speaking about the incident for the first time.

"I made a mistake and got banned for it in the end. I'm not going to sit here and moan about it now."

"I'm excited for this World Cup to start. I'm excited to see what this team can do, and I look forward to being available again.

"I'm gutted not to be playing, and I'm gutted not to be available. Especially a big game like this at the weekend.

"I've even always wanted to play at Stade Velodrome, ever since watching the quarter-final in 2007," he added.

"I'm excited for the team now. There's a really good feeling about the World Cup starting in France now. I'm excited to play my role in that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England full-back Jason Robinson believes Steve Borthwick's current squad has a lot of work to do in order to overcome their poor form and succeed at the Rugby World Cup Former England full-back Jason Robinson believes Steve Borthwick's current squad has a lot of work to do in order to overcome their poor form and succeed at the Rugby World Cup

When asked if he immediately realised his shoulder-led challenge on Basham at Twickenham last month was a red card offence, Farrell replied: "I didn't know then. I knew when it came on the big screen.

"It is what it is. I've been banned; I accept that I've been banned. I'm gutted not to be playing, but I'm trying to do everything I can for this team."