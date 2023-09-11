Rugby World Cup 2023: Warren Gatland sees no problem with Dan Biggar's outburst at George North during win over Fiji

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warren Gatland said his team's game management as 'dumb' during Wales' win over Fiji in the Rugby World Cup Warren Gatland said his team's game management as 'dumb' during Wales' win over Fiji in the Rugby World Cup

Wales coach Warren Gatland said he saw little wrong with Dan Biggar's outburst at team-mate George North during Sunday's thrilling 32-26 victory over Fiji in their Pool C opener at the Rugby World Cup.

Fly-half Biggar gestured to the stands and berated North for not kicking the ball into touch to bring on the half-time break when Wales were under pressure in their own 22 and holding a narrow 18-14 lead.

"I didn't have a problem with it. It's about making people accountable," said Gatland.

"There's nothing wrong with players in terms of challenging each other. We want that as part of the group so that everyone is accountable.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day three of the Rugby World Cup in France where there were wins for defending champions South Africa, Japan, and Wales. Credit: RWCL Highlights from day three of the Rugby World Cup in France where there were wins for defending champions South Africa, Japan, and Wales. Credit: RWCL

"For me, that peer pressure is huge in terms of that and taking responsibility. Those sort of criticism aren't personal. We talk about it being a point of care.

"It's about the team getting better and individuals getting better because we need to be comfortable with being critical."

Wales were hanging on at the end and Fiji could have snatched victory had centre Semi Radradra not knocked on with the try line in sight.

"I'm delighted with the win but we made it a lot harder for ourselves than we needed to, made some dumb decisions in the last 15 minutes," Gatland added.

"We'll have a thorough review that we need to go through, some of the discipline and stuff. I'm a little bit angry about a few things but the positive is we won.

"I thought we were in control of the game but we know what Fiji are like and what they're capable of and we lost a bit of composure.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports James Savundra reports as Wales claimed their first win of the World Cup 2023 over Fiji Sky Sports James Savundra reports as Wales claimed their first win of the World Cup 2023 over Fiji

"There were periods which were excellent and were there learning, you know, with all the hard work that we've put in.

"And there was some times where when you're in control of the game, it's about your man management. And I kind of go back to four or five years ago when we'd been through this process for the team as it was growing and developing, and it took us a bit of time to actually be able to comfortably implement sort of the game management and understanding and players not giving away stupid penalties and putting us under pressure.

"And then so today there was incidents of that. And like I said, it's making sure that we're honest and we review that and we learn from those situations about how we manage things going forward and and everyone getting better."

What's next?

Wales next face Portugal on Saturday September 16, in their second Rugby World Cup Pool C game, at Stade de Nice (4.45pm kick-off BST).

Fiji are next in action against Australia on Sunday September 17, for their second Rugby World Cup Pool C match, at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne (4.45pm kick-off BST).