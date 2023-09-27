Red Roses make nine changes for second Test vs Canada as Amy Cokayne, Hannah Botterman, and Maud Muir return

Interim head coach Louis Deacon has made nine changes to his Red Roses starting XV for the second Summer Series Test against Canada on Saturday.

Among the new faces in the starting line-up is Maisy Allen at openside flanker after she scored on her international debut last time out as England won 50-24.

There is then a new-look front row as Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir take their spots, Sarah Beckett coming into the second row alongside Zoe Aldcroft.

Captain Marlie Packer makes the switch to number eight and Morwenna Talling remains at blindside flanker.

Four changes to the backline sees scrum-half Natasha Hunt, wing Claudia MacDonald and centre Megan Jones promoted from the bench to the starting XV, while Amber Reed is named in the centres alongside Jones.

Player of the match and double try scorer from the first Test Ellie Kildunne continues at fullback, with Holly Aitchison and Jess Breach continue keeping their spots at fly-half and on the wing.

The bench sees Sophie Bridger set for a potential debut and first senior cap at the home of her new club, Saracens.

Despite it being only her first International start, Allen has already made an impression in the camp and will be a member of the leadership group on the pitch this weekend.

"Maisy Allen has stood up really well in the lead up to this and she is actually part of our leadership group on the pitch," said skipper Packer.

"I think it is something that we want to keep pushing for the younger ones around us. She has stepped into that really well.

"There is no hierarchy here, it is more who can we utilise best for each situation.

"We are all just pushing each other at the moment."

Meadows: New look attack is bringing confidence | We want to entertain

The Red Roses have been using the two Tests against Canada to try and build confidence in their new-look attacking structure, giving a bigger voice to fly-half Aitchison and bringing high-risk but high-reward rugby to the fore.

For attack coach Lou Meadows, there is already excitement at how much her side have already progressed with their new structures and she knows execution will only follow.

"Through all the training we have done, I have always gone after the effort and the decision rather than the outcome and we have talked about that a lot," said Meadows.

"It is all about working on how we see space, how we communicate the space is there, how we take it or how we preserve it.

"That kind of decision is a big one and it takes time to develop that and back your confidence to go after it.

"We have been doing that a lot and we said before the last game we might lose some possession, but I would rather they go after it and they try it and if we get the outcome brilliant. If we don't but it was the right decision, brilliant because the execution will gradually come the more we do it."

She also believes their new focus on attack will naturally breed a more entertaining brand of rugby as the players enjoyment will be evident on the pitch.

"We want to entertain the crowd but we also want to have fun ourselves so the focus is more on us," she added.

"If we are enjoying ourselves and playing good rugby then the crowd will enjoy because the tries come as a result.

"I think when you are playing under constraints or fear of failure or anything like that,then you become really rigid and closed off.

"You don't take those opportunities and those higher risk decisions don't happen or are not even seen.

"So, the more confidence we have in ourselves and the way we want to play and if we are enjoying it, it will make it much more entertaining for everyone watching."

Red Roses team to face Canada:

Starting XV:

15. Ellie Kildunne, 14. Jess Breach, 13. Megan Jones, 12. Amber Reed, 11. Claudia MacDonald, 10. Holly Aitchison, 9. Natasha Hunt, 1. Hannah Botterman, 2. Amy Cokayne, 3. Maud Muir, 4. Zoe Aldcroft, 5. Sarah Beckett, 6. Morwenna Talling, 7. Maisy Allen, 8. Marlie Packer (C).



Replacements: 16. Connie Powell, 17. Mackenzie Carson, 18. Sarah Bern, 19. Cath O'Donnell 20. Rosie Galligan, 21. Lucy Packer, 22. Sophie Bridger, 23. Abby Dow.