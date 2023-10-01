Red Roses confirm 30-player squad for inaugural WXV tournament in New Zealand

Marlie Packer will captain England in New Zealand

Marlie Packer will captain the Red Roses as they prepare to head to New Zealand for the inaugural WXV tournament which they kick-start later this month.

Packer is edging towards 100 caps for her country, while Zoe Aldcroft and Helena Rowland have been named as vice-captains.

The Red Roses head into the tournament in confident form having sealed back-to-back wins over Canada, who they will face at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday, October 27 (7am BST) in Round 2.

But before then, they take on Australia at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday, October 20 (7am), before going toe-to-toe with hosts New Zealand at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, on Saturday, November 4 (6am GMT).

The Red Roses won the Women's Six Nations championship

"We have selected a squad rich in experience, versatility, and talent; a squad we are excited to see take to the field in the inaugural WXV competition," said interim head coach Louis Deacon.

"Since our first pre-season camp at the end of July, I've been extremely proud of the players' application and dedication to always put the team first.

"There has been a tremendous amount of effort put in to develop as a squad on and off the field, and they deserve huge credit for their progress to date.

"We're relishing the opportunity to go up against three of the world's best teams in Australia, Canada and New Zealand as well as experiencing three different cities in a fantastic rugby-loving nation."

Red Roses squad

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 45 caps)

Maisy Allen (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps)

Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 51 caps)

Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 31 caps)

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 58 caps)

Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 39 caps)

Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 7 caps)

Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 2 caps)

Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 72 caps)

Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 11 caps)

Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 13 caps)

Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 59 caps)

Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 22 caps)

Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 29 caps)

Marlie Packer (Saracens, 96 caps)

Connie Powell (Harlequins, 11 caps)

Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 9 caps)



Backs

Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 22 caps)

Sophie Bridger (Saracens, 1 cap)

Jess Breach (Saracens, 30 caps)

Abby Dow (Trailfinders, 37 caps)

Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 15 caps)

Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 64 caps)

Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps)

Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 36 caps)

Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 30 caps)

Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 16 caps)

Amber Reed (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)

Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 25 caps)

Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 3 caps)