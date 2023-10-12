Rugby World Cup: George Ford axe for England against Fiji would be 'big call' says Matt Dawson

England head coach Steve Borthwick would be making a "big call' to drop George Ford for Sunday's crunch Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Fiji, says former scrum-half Matt Dawson.

According to many of Thursday's national newspaper back pages, Borthwick is reportedly poised to make arguably the biggest selection decision of his tenure so far by naming captain Owen Farrell at fly-half for Sunday's match in Marseille with Ford, England's highest points scorer in France so far, dropping down to the bench.

In a second big selection headline, Sky Sports News understands that Marcus Smith is expected to start at full-back. The 24-year-old is set to start at 15 in the place of Freddie Steward.

Alex Mitchell is expected to start at 9, with Danny Care on the bench.

Borthwick officially names his side until Friday.

Dawson, a World Cup winner with England in 2003, said he would be inclined to play Ford given the opposition but agrees with reports that Farrell is likely to get the nod instead from the start at No 10.

"It's a big call. Fly-half is such an important position," Dawson told Sky Sports News on the Ford-Farrell debate.

"Owen Farrell obviously has some incredible strengths and influence on the England side around the training park. You hear a lot from players, former players, coaches about his influence in the classroom, on the training field.

"But then I suppose when it comes to the full fly-half for England, it's George Ford. How he played against Argentina and Japan particularly. Total control, first time for a while England looked cohesive.

"So it's a really big shout. It didn't go particularly well last week against Samoa when they both played so I think probably the rumours are true that it will be one or the other playing at 10.

"My own view is that I think if you are playing against Fiji you've got to be able to score some tries. I probably would go with Ford, but I think where Borthwick is going to go is with Farrell."

Can you play 'magician' Smith at full-back without Ford?

The expectation that Smith will return to the full-back role he first for the game against Chile will also stir debate.

Dawson questions how England will successfully utilise Smith's talents if Ford is not included in the starting line-up alongside him.

"There is no question that when Marcus Smith has been on the field something's happening," said Dawson.

"England look a very different side, particularly coming on at full-back with a little bit more space and a different type of responsibility, he can light up the England team.

Marcus Smith starred for England against Chile, when he started at 15

"My question is how are they going to get the ball to him? Yes, from broken-field play, I'm not sure Fiji are going to kick as much as maybe an Ireland or a New Zealand, they are going to want to attack.

"So it's probably going to be down to England to give him the ball.

"So you need your distributors to give him the ball and George Ford is by far the best distributor. So, I'm torn a little bit.

"If they are going to go with Farrell, who can still sort of play that game but hasn't got it like George Ford, how are we going to get this magician into the game over than just through turnover ball because he can create havoc with the opposition.

"He can threaten Fiji and bring a different dimension to England."

