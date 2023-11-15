Denis Leamy backs Munster's Peter O'Mahony to be next Ireland captain post-Johnny Sexton

Peter O'Mahony has been backed by Denis Leamy to be the next Ireland captain

Former Ireland and Munster back-row Denis Leamy has backed Peter O'Mahony to be the next captain of Ireland, after Johnny Sexton's retirement.

Sexton took over as skipper under Andy Farrell after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan when Rory Best retired, overseeing a period in which Ireland won a Six Nations Triple Crown (2022), 2-1 series victory vs the All Blacks in New Zealand (2022), Six Nations Grand Slam (2023), and were ranked world No 1 between July 2022 and October 2023.

Back-row flanker O'Mahony reached 100 Test caps during the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, with Sexton stepping away from the sport after Ireland's 28-24 quarter-final exit to eventual runners-up New Zealand.

While the 34-year-old O'Mahony is contracted until the end of the season, has been captain of Munster since 2013, led the British and Irish Lions as Test captain in 2017 vs New Zealand and has captained Ireland on numerous occasions - most notably to a 2-1 series win over Australia in 2018 - other names have been more widely speculated than his.

Second row James Ryan has routinely taken over as captain in the absence of Sexton under Farrell, while centre Garry Ringrose too has captained, as has Ulster lock Iain Henderson.

O'Mahony, 34, has 101 Test caps for Ireland, and has captained them in several of those Tests

Current Munster defence coach Leamy, who picked up 57 Ireland Test caps between 2004 and 2011 in the back-row, believes the 'universally respected' O'Mahony would be 'a great option' for the role.

"He's respected universally among the Irish players. I know that for a fact having worked with the Leinster players and the esteem they hold him in, which is a great thing to see at first hand," Leamy said of O'Mahony.

"I'm sure right throughout the provinces, in Connacht and Ulster, that would be the same.

"I suppose he's achieved so much in the game, he brings that edge and standard-setting that's so important as a captain.

Former Ireland back-row Denis Leamy joined Munster as defence coach last year, and has backed O'Mahony

O'Mahony lifted the URC title as Munster captain last season, with Leamy part of the coaching staff

"And yeah, if Ireland were to go down that road he's obviously been a Lions Test captain as well, there's a huge amount of pedigree there.

"It's a great option for Ireland, for Andy [Farrell] and he'll make that decision in due course."

Ireland are next in action when they travel to face France in Marseille for their 2024 Six Nations opener on Friday, February 2, with Farrell likely to confirm his new captain in January.