Exeter investigate as Ugo Monye reports he was target of 'blatant racism' at Premiership contest

Ugo Monye now works as a pundit following his illustrious rugby career which saw him play for England and the British & Irish Lions

Exeter will launch a full investigation after former England winger Ugo Monye said he was the target of 'blatant racism' by a supporter at Sandy Park on Sunday.

Monye, who was working as a TV pundit at Exeter's stadium for their Premiership contest against Gloucester, said the incident occurred as he was leaving the ground after the Chiefs' 25-24 victory.

The 40-year-old ex-Harlequins player wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that as he was leaving the stadium, one fan running through the crowd repeatedly shouted a racist insult.

He added: "Disgraceful. Not a single person said a word, challenged or even reported it."

Exeter swiftly issued a statement vowing to investigate the matter and apologised to Monye.

It read: "In light of recent accusations regarding an incident of racist abuse at Sandy Park following the conclusion of our victory over Gloucester in the Gallagher Premiership, Exeter will be launching a full investigation.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated at our rugby club, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

"Our team will begin to review CCTV footage from the stadium immediately in an attempt to identify the individual in question and we would like to extend our sincerest apologies to Ugo Monye, a member of the rugby community that is highly respected by everyone at our club.

"If anyone has any information regarding this incident we would ask you to get in touch with the Chiefs as soon as you can."

Premiership Rugby has also offered support to Monye and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Premiership Rugby is aware of the accusations of racist abuse suffered by Ugo Monye at Sandy Park following the Exeter match against Gloucester," their statement read.

"Premiership Rugby offers our full support to Ugo Monye and we stand united with our clubs and players in the fight against racism. Racism has absolutely no place in our game or society.

"Exeter have launched a full investigation and we urge anyone with any information to come forward."