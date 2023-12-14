Andy Farrell: Ireland head coach agrees long-term deal to remain in charge until after 2027 Rugby World Cup

Andy Farrell will remain as Ireland's head coach

Andy Farrell has signed a new deal to remain the Ireland head coach until the end of the next Rugby World Cup in 2027.

Farrell has been Ireland's coach since 2019, leading the team to the top of the world rankings, winning a Six Nations Grand Slam, the Triple Crown and a series victory in New Zealand.

Ireland came into this year's World Cup ranked as the No 1 side in the world, though lost to New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

"Coaching Ireland has been a hugely enjoyable experience and I am proud to extend my association with the IRFU [Irish Rugby Football Union]," Farrell said.

"It is a pleasure to work with such a talented and committed group of players and as we enter a new cycle, it will be exciting to see more players come through the system.

"There is a talented group of established internationals who are determined to succeed at international level for Ireland and I am excited to see how the last number of Ireland U20 squads will also emerge and challenge for international honours in the near future.

"It all makes for an exciting next chapter and it is one which my family and I are delighted to continue."

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said: "The IRFU is determined to attract and retain top-class coaching talent and we are delighted to announce Andy's contract extension, which is a hugely positive boost for the game in Ireland.

"Andy is a world-class coach and an inspirational leader of great talent and integrity who has already made a significant contribution to Irish rugby through his leadership of our men's national team. We are extremely pleased that he has agreed to remain in Ireland."