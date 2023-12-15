Maro Itoje and Jamie George agree hybrid contracts to stay with Saracens and be available for England

Maro Itoje and Jamie George are expected to sign contract extensions with Saracens that would allow both to keep playing for England.

Itoje and George, key members of Steve Borthwick's England side, are set to be given "enhanced hybrid contracts" by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to remain with their Premiership club.

The RFU has reportedly intervened to offer both around £160,000 a season in addition to their club contracts to keep them in England.

With clubs in France and Japan interested in signing them, Itoje and George could have joined the exodus of top players plying their trade abroad, and being ruled out of selection for the national team.

That will be a boost for the national team ahead of next year's Six Nations campaign, especially after Henry Arundell chose to play club rugby in France with Racing 92, giving up on international action for the near future.

This new RFU contract structure is designed to retain some of England's top players in the Premiership.

Availability for selection could become a significant problem for England head coach Borthwick next year with players like Jack Willis, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marchant and Jack Nowell also playing overseas.

'RFU hopes hybrid deals will end exodus to France'

Sky Sports' News James Cole:

"This is a significant boost to England and head coach Borthwick. Itoje and George were both out of contract at Saracens at the end of the season and were attracting interest from France.

"The way these hybrid contracts will work - and there will be about 25 of them - is that the RFU will front up around £150,000 a year towards player salaries with the clubs doing the rest.

"The hope is it will stop the exodus to France because at the moment, with English rugby's salary cap, players are getting lured over the channel for big cash.

"Recently Arundell, one of England's hottest young prospects, turned down a hybrid contract with Bath and instead chose to stay at Racing 92.

"The RFU will hope that is the exception rather than the rule and that Itoje and George, two of their big players, committing encourages others to do the same."