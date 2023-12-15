Maro Itoje and Jamie George agree new RFU hybrid contracts to stay with Saracens and be available for England

Maro Itoje will still be able to play for England

Maro Itoje and Jamie George are expected to sign contract extensions with Saracens that would allow both to keep playing for England.

Itoje and George, key members of Steve Borthwick's England side, are set to be given "enhanced hybrid contracts" by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to remain with their Premiership club.

The RFU has reportedly intervened to offer both around £160,000 a season in addition to their club contracts to keep them in England.

With clubs in France and Japan interested in signing them, Itoje and George could have joined the exodus of top players plying their trade abroad, and being ruled out of selection for the national team.

That will be a boost for the national team ahead of next year's Six Nations campaign, especially after Henry Arundell chose to play club rugby in France, giving up on international action for the near future.

This new RFU contract structure is designed to retain some of England's top players in the Premiership. Availability for selection could become a significant problem for England head coach Borthwick next year with players like Jack Willis, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marchant, Jack Nowell and others also playing overseas.