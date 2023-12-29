Gallagher Premiership: Exeter Chiefs move top of table after 24-14 bonus-point win against Bristol Bears

Exeter Chiefs' Jacques Vermeulen scores a try during the Gallagher Premiership match at Ashton Gate against Bristol Bears

Exeter beat west country rivals Bristol 24-14 to move top of the Gallagher Premiership table after outscoring their hosts 4-2 on tries in front of a packed out crowd at Ashton Gate on Friday.

A late touchdown from flanker Jacques Vermeulen saw Exeter earn a bonus-point whilst prop Josh Iosefa-Scott, wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and scrum-half Stu Townsend also claimed tries.

Bristol responded with tries from hooker Gabriel Oghre and wing Noah Heward, with Callum Sheedy kicking two conversions.

Both sides entered the fixture high on confidence as the Bears won against Gloucester and Newcastle in their previous games, whilst Chiefs put on a stunning display at Sandy Park when they thrashed Leicester 29-10.

Pat Lam's team were without injured forwards Ellis Genge, Harry Thacker and Fitz Harding, while Exeter made a number of changes from their side that beat Leicester last time out, including starts for lock Rusi Tuima and flanker Ross Vintcent.

Exeter won't hold on to the top spot for long following the weekend's game but were able to keep their composure against Bristol and remain strong play-off contenders.

Chiefs took a seventh-minute lead after Iosefa-Scott scored the first try which Slade converted, but Bristol levelled within five minutes striking from close-range when Oghre claimed a touchdown and Sheedy converted as both forwards impressed the crowds.

Wales Six Nations squad hopeful Feyi-Waboso finished superbly for a 12-7 advantage, as England head coach Steve Borthwick looked on when Bristol went ahead for the first time just three minutes before half-time.

Sheedy's touchline conversion pushed Bristol two points ahead at the break but the hosts were unable to keep up with Feyi-Waboso, who made his way to within touching distance of Bristol’s line after running through their defence but was held up just short.

Townsend picked up the ball and reached across to ground it on the line but the fly-half was sent to the sin-bin minutes later for a deliberate knock-on and Bristol failed to capitalise on their temporary one-player advantage as Exeter retained a three-point lead approaching the hour mark.

Exeter’s substitute Vermeulen struck the final blow touching down four minutes from time and Slade converting as a maximum five-point haul was secured and the hosts ran out of steam.