Ellis Genge provides England Six Nations fitness boost after hamstring injury, Bristol Bears confirm

Ellis Genge is "ready to go" for England in their Six Nations campaign after a hamstring injury, according to Bristol boss Pat Lam.

The news is a major front-row fitness boost for England head coach Steve Borthwick after injuries and suspension hit hard at loosehead prop.

Genge, an England captaincy contender following Owen Farrell's decision to step away from international rugby for the 2024 Six Nations to prioritise his and his family's mental wellbeing, has not played for his club Bristol since early December due to a hamstring injury, but Lam has delivered an encouraging fitness bulletin.

"Ellis has a chance of starting the Six Nations. He is right on track," Lam said.

"He has started running and will probably join us in training next week. The medical team and Ellis have done a great job.

Image: Bristol prop Genge has not played since December 2 due to a hamstring injury

"He looks bigger as well, and one thing you can do when you are injured is get bigger, stronger, faster and more powerful.

"He will not play for us next weekend, and then he is with England so will not be with us for Bath [on January 27].

"I do not know if they would release him for the Bath game because they will be away abroad. That is up to Steve, but he is ready to go for England."

Image: Bristol head coach Pat Lam confirmed to media on Friday Genge is 'ready to go'

Genge's fellow loosehead props Joe Marler, Bevan Rodd, Mako Vunipola and Val Rapava-Ruskin are also currently on the sidelines.

Borthwick's problems include a four-match ban being imposed on Saracens' Vunipola, who was sent off for a dangerous tackle against Premiership opponents Newcastle.

Although he will be available if required for the Six Nations, Vunipola cannot play again until after Saracens' Premiership appointment with Exeter, which is only a week before England face Italy in Rome on February 3.

Sale forward Rodd is out for the rest of this season after undergoing toe surgery and Gloucester's Rapava-Ruskin, who was part of England's World Cup training squad last year, is another long-term absentee following a knee operation.

Marler, meanwhile, has an arm injury, the extent of which has not yet been revealed by his club Harlequins.

Quins head coach Danny Wilson said on Tuesday: "Joe is a week-by-week process at the moment to make a full assessment of the time period and the time-frame.

Image: Fellow loosehead Joe Marler remains out due to an arm injury

"He is not going to play this weekend - that is pretty clear - but what I can't give is a time-frame. There have been a few twists and turns with it.

"Until we get a full picture and a full time-frame, and we are in that process at the moment, then I can't really tell you a huge amount."