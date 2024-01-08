Six Nations: Ireland winger Mack Hansen ruled out of tournament after suffering dislocated shoulder

Ireland have suffered a major injury blow with wing Mack Hansen being ruled out of the Six Nations.

Hansen was due to undergo surgery on Monday after suffering a dislocated shoulder during Connacht's United Rugby Championship clash against Munster.

"Mack Hansen (shoulder) will undergo surgery today for a dislocated shoulder and is expected to be unavailable for three-four months," Connacht said.

Defending Six Nations champions Ireland kick off their campaign against France in Marseille on February 2, with their final game being a Dublin appointment with Scotland six weeks later.

Hansen, 25, has rapidly developed into a key player for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, scoring nine tries in 21 Tests since making his debut in February 2022.

He will also miss Connacht's final two Investec Champions Cup pool games against Lyon and Bristol.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said on Monday that he was "surprised" no further action had been taken following the incident that caused the injury.

"We were surprised there wasn't at least further scrutiny on the clear-out to be brutally honest. But if the citing officer decides that it is not at least a discussion level of being a possible red card then there is no further we can take it," Wilkins said.

"It's disappointing for us to lose Mack for such a period of time. Obviously there will be a knock-on effect to the Irish campaign in the Six Nations as well and most of all disappointing for Mack. He was starting to find some form and rhythm, having been stop-start since the World Cup, so everyone loses out in that sense and I think the fans will miss watching him play as well.

"So it is up to us to fill that gap and obviously other players get a chance to step up."

Farrell is facing a mounting injury list in his back three. James Lowe has not played since Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand due to a foot issue while utility back Jimmy O'Brien has been ruled out for a number of months with a neck injury.

Meanwhile, Ireland international Joey Carbery will leave Munster at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old won 37 caps for Ireland but has suffered a series of long-term injuries and fallen down the out-half pecking order for both province and country.

Carbery joined Munster from Leinster in 2018 but will depart Thomond Park for 'a new playing opportunity outside of Ireland', believed to be in France.