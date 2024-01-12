Mako Vunipola: England and Saracens prop retires from international rugby

England and Saracens front row Mako Vunipola has retired from international rugby.

Vunipola, who turns 33 on January 14, made the last of his 79 England appearances against Ireland in March 2023 before missing out on the Rugby World Cup after failing to recover from a back injury.

After making his England debut against Fiji in 2012, the loosehead prop was a key figure in the side that reached the 2019 World Cup final, while he also featured at the 2015 tournament and was part of his country's victorious Six Nations squads in 2015, 2016 and 2020.

Vunipola also featured in every Test match on each of the last three British and Irish Lions tours, adding nine further international appearances to his haul.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It's been an honour to have represented my country but all good things must come to an end," Vunipola said in a post on Instagram.

"The time has come to step away now. There have been lots of highs and lows.

"Would love to thank everyone who have helped me along the way."

Image: Mako Vunipola made 79 appearances for England

Vunipola is currently serving a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle made while on club duty for Saracens against Newcastle on December 30.

The suspension ends just before the Six Nations, which made him available for England's opener against Italy in Rome on February 3.

And with Steve Borthwick facing an injury crisis at loosehead prop, Vunipola was expected to be fully involved until his surprise decision to step away from the Test arena.

Image: Vunipola featured in every Test match on each of the British and Irish Lions' previous three tours

Joe Marler, Ellis Genge and Bevan Rodd - England's three loosehead at the World Cup last autumn - are injured.

Marler's return date is unknown, Genge could make the trip to Rome but Rodd misses the entire tournament.

England will struggle to fill Vunipola's boots as a powerful yet skilful front row who possesses a sharp rugby brain.

The New Zealand-born forward of Tongan heritage, who frequently played in the same Red Rose pack as younger brother Billy, is a potent carrier whose scrummaging has been an occasional vulnerability.

Team-mates and rivals pay tribute to Vunipola

Several of Vunipola's former team-mates and rivals paid tribute to the forward in response to his social media post.

England forward Ben Earl: "One of the best."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

England forward Ellis Genge: "What an unreal career it was makdaddy, second best looking loosehead England's ever had x."

England forward Maro Itoje: "🐐🐐🐐🐐"

Former England back Ben Youngs: "Unbelievable shift mate one of the best to do it. Now you can take it easy my frieennnddd…. Absolute legend."

Ireland back Bundee Aki: "Congrats my uso [Samoan word that means brother]."