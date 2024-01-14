Owen Farrell: Stuart Lancaster confirms Racing 92 interested in signing England captain

Stuart Lancaster has confirmed Racing 92 are interested in recruiting Owen Farrell from Saracens but insists a deal has yet to be agreed.

Farrell, the England captain who is to miss the Six Nations in order to prioritise his mental well-being, has been in talks with Racing over a possible move next season that would make him ineligible for international selection.

The 32-year-old was given his Test debut by Lancaster in 2012 when the Cumbrian was England coach and the Racing director of rugby is keen on taking him to Paris.

"Racing are often linked with key players and I'm lucky my relationships with players from England and Ireland are all part of that, but we'll see," said Lancaster, who was speaking after Racing's defeat to Bath in Sunday's Champions Cup Pool Two match.

"He would be a great signing, who wouldn't want a player like Owen Farrell? We'll see how it plays out.

"No deal has been done, there is no confirmation of anything for next year.

"I have signed for four years and what I'm trying to do is build a team that can win this year and a team that's going to be really competitive over the next couple of years as well.

"Obviously there have been conversations. It'll be me [who has the final say on signings]."

Although it is indeed understood that talks have taken place to take Farrell to France when his contract with Saracens, who he has played for since 2008, expires at the end of the current season, Racing 92 issued a statement earlier denying any deal was in place. The Top 14 side did not, however, deny they were in discussions.

If Farrell were to move to Racing, he would likely be unable to play for the national team under current RFU eligibility rules.

The governing body's regulations prevent England head coach Steve Borthwick from selecting players based overseas, meaning the 32-year-old - England's record points scorer - would be unable to add to his 112 international caps for the duration of his contract with Racing.

Andy Farrell has told Sky Sports "there is no rule" which prohibits ineligible Test players from playing for the British and Irish Lions, opening the door for the likes of Henry Arundell, Joe Marchant, and potentially his son Owen Farrell.

Ireland head coach Farrell was announced on Thursday as the 2025 British and Irish Lions head coach for the tour to Australia, live on Sky Sports between June 28-August 2.

England and Ireland's current selection policies mean only players who play their club rugby within the country can play for the Test side, marking any players abroad as ineligible. Wales' current policy states players abroad must already have at least 25 caps [changed from 60 in February 2023].

The financial struggles of England's Premiership clubs saw the collapse of three last season in Worcester, Wasps and London Irish, with more and more players taking up opportunities and higher wages abroad.

Such a situation has left England with quality players such as wing Arundell, centre Marchant, back-row Jack Willis and lock David Ribbans currently ineligible for selection, while Owen Farrell - who has stepped away from international rugby for the 2024 Six Nations to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being - has been linked with a transfer to Racing 92 in France.

"There is no rule as far as the British and Irish Lions are concerned, so everyone is available for selection if form warrants that," Farrell exclusively told Sky Sports.