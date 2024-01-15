Joy Neville: History-making female referee and TMO to retire at 40 at end of season

The Irish Rugby Football Union has confirmed history-maker Joy Neville will retire from refereeing at the end of the season.

Neville refereed the Women's Rugby World Cup final in New Zealand in 2021 and made history when named by World Rugby to officiate as a TMO at the Men's Rugby World Cup in France.

Prior to refereeing, Neville's club career saw her play for Shannon and UL Bohemians while she also represented her home province Munster.

She won 70 caps for Ireland, captaining the team during the 2009 Women's Six Nations Championship, leading the Ireland women to their inaugural win over France. She also won a Women's Six Nations Grand Slam in 2013 and featured in two Women's Rugby World Cups, in 2006 and 2010.

Image: Joy Neville captained Ireland during her time as a player

On her decision to retire, Neville said: "When I first took up the whistle after my playing career concluded, I could never have imagined the places the game would take me.

"To be involved in, firstly, the Women's Rugby World Cup final was a huge honour and to then progress through to the Men's Rugby World Cup made me incredibly proud and it's only when I look back now that I can truly appreciate those achievements.

"To all those who have helped foster my love of the game to this point, especially all my family, friends and mentors in and outside the game, thank you for your support.

"Although tinged with sadness as one hugely fulfilling chapter closes in my career, I am delighted that I can continue my career in Irish rugby with such an ambitious group in Connacht.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity and excited to help develop the next crop of match officials across the province in the new year."

IRFU Head of Referees Dudley Phillips added: "Joy has been an incredible servant to Irish rugby and she can look back on her refereeing career with great pride.

"As somebody who continues to blaze a trail for young men and women, I am delighted that she will continue to inspire the next generation of match officials in Connacht."

Following her retirement, Neville will take up a role as the new Referee Development Manager in Connacht, working with "key provincial personnel to recruit, educate and retain referees to provide for the needs of the game, as well as to develop referees from Trainee Referee to National Panel".