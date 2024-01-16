Louis Rees-Zammit leaves rugby ahead of Six Nations to pursue NFL career, departing Gloucester and Wales

Louis Rees-Zammit has announced he is to join the NFL's international player pathway programme this month and will depart Gloucester and Wales Rugby.

The 22-year-old wing, who has been a key performer for Wales since breaking into the team, has scored 14 tries across 31 Test caps, and toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2021.

Rees-Zammit has scored 38 tries in 69 appearances for Gloucester in the Premiership, and most recently scored five tries in five Rugby World Cup appearances for Wales in France.

Rees-Zammit said: "Gloucester Rugby has been a huge part of my life. From the start at Hartpury College and my first professional rugby contract with Gloucester in 2020, to my Wales and Lions caps; the club has been central to my development as a player, and I'm so grateful for their support.

"I will always be very proud of my time at Kingsholm and want to particularly thank the incredible fans who make the club so special. Also, to my teammates, to George Skivington and Alex Brown, thank you for giving me such special memories and for supporting this next stage of my career.

"I have had the incredible honour of playing rugby for my country which, as a proud Welshman, I've never taken for granted. However, I believe that this is the right time for me to realise another professional goal of playing American football in the US. Those opportunities don't come around very often."

