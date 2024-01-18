Steve Borthwick: England captain Jamie George's new hybrid contract a big statement; Owen Farrell has my support

Steve Borthwick has told Sky Sports new captain Jamie George signing the first RFU hybrid contract is "a big statement" as far as England retaining their best players in the country.

Saracens hooker George was named as England's captain for the 2024 Six Nations on Wednesday, as Borthwick announced his squad for the tournament, with news then breaking that George had committed to a new two-year contract with Saracens and the RFU - the first hybrid contract of a new system going forward.

England have seen the likes of Henry Arundell, Joe Marchant and David Ribbans depart to French clubs since the Rugby World Cup, making themselves ineligible owing to England's current selection criteria. Owen Farrell, England captain under Borthwick before now, has been linked with a move to Racing 92 in Paris.

Borthwick, who said George had been presented a number of options to leave England, labelled the 33-year-old's new contract "a really important step."

"Well I think he was inundated with offers to go overseas, and it's a big statement that he has decided to stay here, be a part of this team, and lead this team," Borthwick told Sky Sports.

"Also that he believes in the new system which will come into play next season. That's a really important step.

"I've been consistent in this message: we need to have a system in this country that means the players want to stay here.

"That they want to be part of great clubs competing for trophies year-in, year-out. That they are part of an England team they find an enjoyable and stimulating environment, where they improve as players and compete at the top end of world rugby.

"If we develop that system, players will want to be part of that, with respect to the players who decide they don't. We want to make sure there is always that competition of players wanting to wear the England shirt.

"The eligibility rules are in place as they are. It's ensuring that this is where players want to play their rugby and are able to maximise their potential and win trophies, seeing their clubs and countries competing at the top end."

Image: Borthwick says George's retention and decision to turn down other offers is 'a big statement'

George was a slight surprise as Borthwick's chosen captain, with Ellis Genge having captained England in the last year under the head coach, and been skipper in his time under Borthwick at Leicester, while many had tipped lock Maro Itoje for the role.

While complimenting the wider leadership within England's group, Borthwick says selecting George to captain was easy.

"Jamie is 1) an excellent player, 2) tactically really smart, and 3) fantastic with people. I think he builds great relationships. Emotionally excellent, so he's the right person to lead this team.

Image: Borthwick announced his 36-player England squad for the 2024 Six Nations on Wednesday

"In a way it was easy [decision] and challenging. Challenging because there are so any potential captains within this team. Ellis [Genge], Maro [Itoje], the likes of Joe Marler, great leaders. George Ford, Henry Slade. There's lots of them, so in many ways, I was spoilt for choice.

"On the flip side, it was easy in the sense that Jamie is such an excellent candidate, and the right person at this time."

'Owen Farrell's decision is entirely up to him. I'll support him whatever he chooses'

While Borthwick and co look towards the Six Nations, and an opening clash vs Italy in Rome on Saturday February 3, there continues to be no further update on Farrell's future.

The Saracens captain announced in November he was stepping away from international rugby for the Six Nations to prioritise his and his family's mental wellbeing.

On Wednesday, Borthwick said he would support Farrell whatever the player decided.

"I've spoken to Owen," Borthwick said. "The decision Owen makes is up to Owen. Whether or not he decides to make a move is entirely his decision, and I will support him in the decision he makes that's right for his family.

Image: Owen Farrell's England future, having been Borthwick's first captain, remains up in the air

"I know he continues to be an incredible England Rugby supporter, and if he does decide to go, hopefully he will come back in the future and play in the Premiership again.

"But whatever decision he makes is entirely his call.

"From my point of view, and I said this two weeks ago, when Owen decides to be available for England again is up to Owen. My job is to prepare for the here and now."

Borthwick: Feyi-Waboso a huge talent; real maturity about him

The headline inclusion within Borthwick's squad was that of Exeter's Cardiff-born-and-raised wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who declared for England over Wales.

Borthwick was full of positivity and excitement for what the talented back might bring.

"A lot of talent. He's immense physically with the way he wants to carry the ball and finds space where there doesn't appear to be any space.

Image: Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 21, has chosen to play for England, despite being born and raised in Cardiff

"And what's important to me is when I chat to him, I sense a real maturity about the guy. He's managing playing at the elite level and studying to get his medical degree. That shows the kind of bloke this guy is.

"Certainly [he has raw talent]. The only expectation is to come and bring his game to the England environment, and our job is to support him and help him develop.

"What he's been doing down at Exeter, and the way his game has accelerated so quickly, is a credit to him and the coaches at Exeter who have clearly been working in an excellent manner with him."