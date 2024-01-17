Six Nations 2024: Jamie George appointed England captain as Steve Borthwick calls up Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

Jamie George has been confirmed as England captain for the Six Nations following Owen Farrell's decision to step away from international rugby, while Wales-born wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has earned a maiden call-up.

Hooker George, 33, will guide England through a campaign that begins away to Italy on February 3 and concludes against France in Lyon on March 16.

Farrell announced in November that he would miss the 2024 Six Nations to focus on his and his family's wellbeing and is not in the 36-player squad named by Steve Borthwick on Wednesday.

Exeter Chiefs star Feyi-Waboso was not named in Wales' group on Tuesday amid reports that he had chosen to represent England and the 21-year-old has now been selected by Borthwick.

Feyi-Waboso is one of seven uncapped players in the England party, along with Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ethan Roots (Exeter), Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton), Tom Roebuck (Sale) and Fin Smith (Northampton.

Image: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been called up to the England squad for the first time

Prop Ellis Genge is also included having recovered from a hamstring injury, with the 28-year-old likening his swift healing powers to that of comic-book hero Wolverine.

Genge's return to fitness is a big boost for England with fellow loosehead props Joe Marler battling an arm issue, Bevan Rodd (toe) injured, and Mako Vunipola retiring from international rugby.

Mako's brother Billy Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler are two of the high-profile omissions, with Sinckler reported to be on the verge of a move to France.

However, there are recalls for Henry Slade and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, both of whom missed the World Cup.

Borthwick's side are looking to improve on last year's fourth-placed finish and build on finishing third in the World Cup last autumn.

England Six Nations fixtures February 3: vs Italy (Rome)

vs Italy (Rome) February 10: vs Wales (Twickenham)

vs Wales (Twickenham) February 24: vs Scotland (Murrayfield)

vs Scotland (Murrayfield) March 9: vs Ireland (Twickenham)

vs Ireland (Twickenham) March 16: vs France (Lyon)

Borthwick: George is a respected leader

Borthwick said of appointing George captain: "When I asked Jamie, I could sense his excitement and pride at being asked to lead his country. I am delighted that he has accepted the role. Jamie has been a respected leader in this group for a number of years now.

"With 85 England caps to his name, he is a quietly influential character who has an excellent tactical understanding and who sets high standards while building strong relationships with the people around him.

"This, together with his previous experiences of captaining Saracens and the British and Irish Lions, leave him well-placed to lead the team."

Image: George has won 85 caps for England and cemented himself as Steve Borthwick's first-choice hooker

George said: "I accepted [the captaincy] with huge gratitude and enthusiasm. I love playing rugby for England. I hope that everyone has seen how much it means to me. I have never shied away from that.

"I am so excited about where this team can go and bringing the fans on that journey with us is something that I care about deeply. I believe I'm at the stage of my career where I can give my all to the captaincy and give my best on the pitch.

"I don't underestimate the challenge ahead. Owen is a fantastic motivator and tactician, and we will undoubtedly miss his leadership. But I have got brilliant people around me, many of whom have won major tournaments and utilising the great experience we have within the group is going to be crucial.

"The squad is in a great place to build off some really strong performances at the Rugby World Cup and I look forward to getting started and welcoming some new faces to camp."

England's 36-player training squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 107 caps), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 3 caps), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 caps), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, uncapped), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps), Theo Dan (Saracens, 7 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 15 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 25 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 85 caps) - captain, Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 76 caps), Joe Marler (Harlequins, 88 caps), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 3 caps), Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, 1 cap), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 33 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 30 caps).

Backs: Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped), Danny Care (Harlequins, 96 caps), Elliot Daly (Saracens, 64 caps), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), George Ford (Sale Sharks, 91 caps), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps), George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 21 caps), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 11 caps), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 57 caps), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 30 caps), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps).