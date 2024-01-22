Warren Gatland: Louis Rees-Zammit wants to be a superstar, door open for Wales rugby return

Warren Gatland expects Louis Rees-Zammit to become a superstar whether from his sporting ambitions or even social media but will keep the door open for a return to rugby union if his American football ambitions do not pan out.

The 22-year-old shocked the sporting world last week when he announced he was joining the NFL's International Player Pathway programme around an hour before Wales were due to announce their training squad for this year's Six Nations, which begins at the start of February.

Wales head coach Gatland had been set to name Rees-Zammit, who has scored 14 tries in 31 matches for the national team, in his team, yet understands why the winger has jumped at the chance to try to cross sports and has given him his backing.

"When I thought about it and reflected on it, he's been a fan of the NFL for a long time, he's 22, he wants to take this opportunity and follow a dream, I say good on him," Gatland said.

"As a youngster, it doesn't matter whether it's in sport or in life, you've got to follow your dreams and if it doesn't work out then maybe something else comes along or a different pathway.

"For him, if it doesn't work out then for us the door will potentially open for him to come back in the future. If it works out for him and he's a superstar in the NFL, then congratulations to him.

"He wants to be a superstar at something whether that's rugby, the NFL, Instagram or TikTok - those sorts of looks and that smile and stuff, that's what he wants to do. I support him 100 per cent and I really hope things do work out for him."

After flying out to Florida last week, Rees-Zammit, along with 15 other hopefuls from various sporting backgrounds, are now undergoing an intensive 10-week training camp to get them up to speed with the nuances of American football.

At the conclusion of the training camp, the IPP athletes will be eligible to fill a 17th practice squad roster spot on any of the 32 teams - an additional spot reserved for an international player.

Gatland knows from his own experience of working with Rees-Zammit, whose playing position is listed as either a wide receiver or running back, what sort of work ethic he will bring to the NFL as he aims to make a transition few have succeeded with.

"All I can say is he was brilliant for us in the World Cup," Gatland said. "The way he prepared, the way he trained, how tough he was, he was outstanding.

"You've seen him play, train and develop over a couple of months and you think he can be world-class. He's taken a different direction, so good luck to him.

"You're in professional sport for a short time and you've got to make the most of it, so I don't hold any grudges over the decision he has made.

"All I can do is support him 100 per cent and make sure the door is open for if it doesn't work out, and he has that experience and is part of a Welsh squad going forward."