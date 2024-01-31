Danny Cipriani confirms retirement from rugby after realisation he "doesn't want to play again"

Danny Cipriani represented England on 16 occasions; He last played professional rugby in 2022 in the Premiership for Bath; He was "semi-retired" but has now taken the decision that he does not see professional rugby as part of his future
Danny Cipriani has confirmed that he has officially retired from professional rugby.
Cipriani represented England on 16 occasions and played for clubs across the Premiership such as Wasps, Sale Sharks, Gloucester and Bath.
The utility back last played in 2022 and was "semi-retired" but has now taken the decision that rugby is no longer a part of his future.
Cipriani posted a statement on social media, saying: "Even though I've been semi-retired. This is my official announcement.
"I haven't played for a while, but in my mind I left it open.
"Messaging my agent as I sit outside Costa, I realised I don't want to play again. Sobering but also freeing moment.
"Thank you to all of the coaches that I have had, I have taken lots away from each one of you.
"All the staff at every club who are always the greatest mix of personalities, thank you for often being the heartbeat of the club.
"To the supporters who turned up and wore their heart on their sleeves, thank you for showing love throughout my career, special memories from all the fans of each team I played at.
"To all my team mates I played with, man I loved it, I know sometimes I could be relentless, we did have some fun out there though.
"Learnt so much throughout my career and when I reflect, I'm grateful for every moment.
"Anyway, from a semi-retired now officially retired ex-rugby player.
"I couldn't be more excited for right now, and what's in store in the future!"
