Danny Cipriani confirms retirement from rugby after realisation he "doesn't want to play again"

Danny Cipriani has confirmed that he has officially retired from professional rugby.

Cipriani represented England on 16 occasions and played for clubs across the Premiership such as Wasps, Sale Sharks, Gloucester and Bath.

The utility back last played in 2022 and was "semi-retired" but has now taken the decision that rugby is no longer a part of his future.

Cipriani posted a statement on social media, saying: "Even though I've been semi-retired. This is my official announcement.

"I haven't played for a while, but in my mind I left it open.

"Messaging my agent as I sit outside Costa, I realised I don't want to play again. Sobering but also freeing moment.

"Thank you to all of the coaches that I have had, I have taken lots away from each one of you.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"All the staff at every club who are always the greatest mix of personalities, thank you for often being the heartbeat of the club.

"To the supporters who turned up and wore their heart on their sleeves, thank you for showing love throughout my career, special memories from all the fans of each team I played at.

"To all my team mates I played with, man I loved it, I know sometimes I could be relentless, we did have some fun out there though.

"Learnt so much throughout my career and when I reflect, I'm grateful for every moment.

"Anyway, from a semi-retired now officially retired ex-rugby player.

"I couldn't be more excited for right now, and what's in store in the future!"

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here