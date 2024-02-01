New Zealand confirm autumn 2024 Tests vs England at Twickenham and Ireland at Aviva Stadium

New Zealand have confirmed they will face England and Ireland at Twickenham and the Aviva Stadium as part of their 2024 autumn schedule.

The All Blacks, who knocked Ireland out at the quarter-final stage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in an epic contest, will face England on Saturday November 2, and then Ireland a week later in Dublin on Saturday November 9.

In all, they will play 14 Tests in Scott Robertson's first season in charge, including further autumn Tests vs France and Italy, and a July Test against Fiji in southern California.

The Fiji clash in San Diego on July 19 comes a week after the World Cup finalists wrap up a two-Test series against England at Eden Park in Auckland, live on Sky Sports.

New Zealand kick off their 2024 schedule against Steve Borthwick's England in Dunedin on July 6 under the roofed Forsyth Barr stadium, also on Sky Sports.

Image: New Zealand will begin their autumn schedule in Europe with a clash vs England at Twickenham on Saturday November 2

They later open their Rugby Championship title defence with back-to-back home Tests against Argentina in Wellington on August 10 and Eden Park a week later, with all games in the tournament live on Sky Sports.

They will travel for back-to-back Tests against world champions South Africa in Johannesburg (August 31) and Cape Town (September 7).

"We are playing up on the Highveld at Ellis Park and then down to Cape Town they are iconic Tests and I know a lot of Kiwis will be excited about that," Robertson said in a statement.

"It is a great chance to find out about ourselves against the world champions."

Image: Scott Robertson's All Blacks will face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday November 9

After playing Australia in Sydney (September 21) and Wellington (September 28) to round off the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks kick off their northern hemisphere tour against Japan in Yokohama on October 26.

They will then close their season with those November internationals against England, Ireland, France (November 16) and Italy (November 23).

