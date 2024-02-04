Six Nations 2024: Marcus Smith to miss England's clash with Wales at Twickenham on Saturday

Marcus Smith will miss England's second Six Nations game against Wales next Saturday after failing to recover from the calf injury that sidelined him from the narrow win over Italy.

George Ford started at fly-half for England in Rome during a 27-24 victory with debutant Fin Smith coming on for the final 14 minutes.

Marcus Smith will be absent again for the home clash with Wales at Twickenham on February 10.

Ellis Genge has been named in a 36-man squad to assemble at Pennyhill Park ahead of the Wales match, with the prop having been a late withdrawal from the Italy game with a foot problem.

Image: A foot problem ruled Ellis Genge out of the 27-24 victory over Italy

Genge's place on the bench was taken by Beno Obano, with the Bath man replacing Joe Marler late on in Rome.

Speaking about Genge, England coach Steve Borthwick said: "I'd be really hopeful that Ellis is available for next weekend.

"He trained on Thursday and felt something. He had a scan on his foot on Friday morning. There was a small, acute recurrence of something that happened in the past."

England have also announced that Leicester lock George Martin will join up with the squad to continue his rehabilitation from injury.

Image: George Martin will continue his rehabilitation from injury by joining up with the England squad

England squad for Wales match

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby), Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)



Backs: Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Will Muir (Bath Rugby), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks) , Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)