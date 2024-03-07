Six Nations: Alex Mitchell to start for England as Marcus Smith returns to the bench for Ireland match

Alex Mitchell will start at scrum-half for England against Ireland with Marcus Smith set to make his first appearance in this year's Six Nations having been named on the bench.

Fly-half Smith has not featured for England since the World Cup due to a calf injury, while Mitchell missed out against Scotland after suffering a knee injury against Wales.

The changes mean Danny Care drops to the bench, from where he hopes to be brought on for his 100th Test appearance.

Care made his debut for England in 2008 against New Zealand at the age of 21 and could become England's sixth Test centurion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Danny Care says it would 'mean the world' to win his 100th cap for England in Saturday's huge Six Nations clash against Ireland at Twickenham

The other changes from head coach Steve Borthwick see George Martin come into the pack, moving Ollie Chessum from lock to flanker, and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso makes his first start on the wing, meaning Elliot Daly also drops to the bench.

Elsewhere, an unchanged front row has captain Jamie George joined at hooker alongside vice-captain Ellis Genge on the loosehead and Dan Cole at tighthead.

In the second row, vice-captain Maro Itoje is partnered with Martin on his first start this tournament, while the back row sees Chessum alongside Sam Underhill on the openside and Ben Earl at No 8.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter James Cole discusses what Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell could add to the England squad ahead of their Six Nations match against Ireland

George Ford continues at 10 alongside Mitchell, while Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade continue their partnership in the centres.

With Feyi-Waboso on the right wing, Tommy Freeman moves to the left wing, George Furbank at full-back once again.

The midfield pairing of Ollie Lawrence at inside centre and Henry Slade at 13 remains the same.

In the back three, Feyi-Waboso is named on the right wing to win his third England cap and his first start of the tournament. Tommy Freeman moves to the left wing and George Furbank is selected at full-back.

Alongside Care, Daly, and Smith the rest of the bench is made up by Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Chandler Cunningham-South, and Alex Dombrandt.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Steve Borthwick admits his side made too many errors in their 30-21 defeat at Scotland in the Six Nations

"As always, we've selected what we think is our strongest 23 to leave us best-placed to win the game," said Borthwick.

"Ireland are without doubt currently one of the best teams in the world, and we'll have to be at our very best against them on Saturday.

"We've prepared well for what will be another classic Six Nations game at Twickenham.

"I'd like to pay special tribute to Danny Care who will win his 100th cap at Twickenham on Saturday.

"Danny has been a tremendous servant to English rugby and reaching this milestone is an incredible achievement.

"He's a wonderful player and someone who always puts the team first. I'm sure Saturday will be an emotional and memorable day for Danny and his family, and the team couldn't be prouder of his accomplishment."

England team to face Ireland

England XI: 15. George Furbank, 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Ollie Lawrence, 11. Tommy Freeman, 10. George Ford, 9. Alex Mitchell, 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George, 3. Dan Cole, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. George Martin, 6. Ollie Chessum, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Ben Earl

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Joe Marler, 18. Will Stuart, 19. Chandler Cunningham-South, 20. Alex Dombrandt, 21. Danny Care, 22. Marcus Smith, 23. Elliot Daly

Ireland team to face England:

Ireland XV: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Calvin Nash, 13. Robbie Henshaw, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. James Lowe, 10. Jack Crowley, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. Tadhg Beirne, 6. Peter O'Mahony, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Finlay Bealham,19. Iain Henderson, 20. Ryan Baird, 21. Jack Conan, 22. Conor Murray, 23. Ciaran Frawley

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday March 8, live on Sky Sports Box Office with the main event expected around 11pm. Book now!

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here...

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday March 8, live on Sky Sports Box Office with the main event expected around 11pm. Book Joshua v Ngannou now!