Six Nations: Calvin Nash ruled fit as Ireland name unchanged XV to face Scotland; Garry Ringrose onto bench

Ireland have named an unchanged starting XV to take on Scotland in the final round of the Six Nations, with wing Calvin Nash ruled fit to play and Garry Ringrose brought into the squad on the bench.

Nash limped out of Ireland's 23-22 defeat to England at Twickenham only four minutes into the Test, after suffering a head knock and then failing his HIA.

The 26-year-old has since passed relevant head checks, however, and got through return-to-play and return-to-contact protocols in order to be involved.

As such, the only changes to the Ireland squad come on the replacements bench, with head coach Andy Farrell doing away with the 6-2 split in favour of a more traditional 5-3.

The change allows fit-again centre Ringrose to come onto the bench in the No 23 jersey, with Harry Byrne also brought in as specialist out-half cover.

Image: Ringrose has missed the entire championship to date, due to a shoulder injury and then selection

Ringrose - who started all five games of Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam last year - has missed the championship to this point, after a shoulder injury and then the selection of a 6-2 bench split at Twickenham.

Full-back Hugo Keenan and left wing James Lowe combine with Nash in the back three, while Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw are paired together at centre again.

Out-half Jack Crowley and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park start again at half-back, while Leinster trio Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong form the front row.

Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne are retained in the second row, while captain Peter O'Mahony keeps his place in the back row alongside Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

Image: The chance of a Grand Slam is gone for Andy Farrell's side, but a title is still there for the taking

Among the replacements, lock/flanker Ryan Baird and No 8 Jack Conan squeeze Ulster's Iain Henderson out of the squad, while hooker Ronan Kelleher, loosehead Cian Healy and tighthead Finlay Bealham are named again.

Scrum-half Conor Murray is the third back named alongside Byrne and Ringrose, with Ciaran Frawley ruled out (concussion).

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Calvin Nash, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Peter O'Mahony (c), 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham,19 Ryan Baird, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Harry Byrne, 23 Garry Ringrose

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...