Manu Tuilagi: England international rules himself out of contention with move to France

Manu Tuilagi may have played his final game for England after agreeing to join French club Bayonne next season in a two-year-deal.

Tuilagi, who made his England debut in 2011 during a World Cup warm-up match against Wales, is due to leave Sale in June once the outcome of a medical are finalised.

The 32-year-old centre won his 60th cap in Saturday's 33-31 defeat by France in Lyon after coming on as a replacement for Henry Slade in the 59th minute.

Rugby Football Union regulations mean that any player leaving the Gallagher Premiership becomes ineligible for international selection.

Tuilagi has been an automatic pick in the midfield for four successive England coaches due to the power he provides on both sides of the ball.

However, his career has been heavily interrupted by a number of serious injuries including groin, chest, hamstring, knee and a broken hand.

Ollie Lawrence's rampaging performance against France, which included two tries, suggests England have finally found his successor as a hard running centre but Tuilagi's unique physicality means he will be difficult to truly replace.

Bayonne are positioned ninth in the Top 14 table and the move is expected to be officially confirmed this week.

