Women's Six Nations 2024: Meet the teams as England aim for third Grand Slam in succession

Another Red Roses Grand Slam? France to finally take victory in Le Crunch? A resurgent Italy and Ireland? We take a closer look at the teams battling it out for Women's Six Nations glory in 2024...

England

Finish in 2023: 1st

Number of Six Nations won: 18

Grand Slams: 16

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New England women head coach John Mitchell discusses his new role with the Red Roses as the side chase their sixth straight Six Nations title.

The team to beat in the 2024 tournament, the 2023 Grand Slam champions are, as ever, on the up and up as they use this Six Nations as a big preparation stepping stone ahead of a home World Cup in 2025.

New head coach John Mitchell is challenging the side to be more creative in attack and, combined with their strong maul and tough defence, the Red Roses will be favourites once again with their blend of youth and experience.

With the likes of Emily Scarratt back in the side after 14 months out alongside new and fresh faces like exciting young talent Maddie Fe'aunati, England will be firmly focused on getting their third Grand Slam in succession and sixth Six Nations win in a row.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marlie Packer shared what winning her 100th England cap means to her and reveals the dream she had about the occasion.

Wales

Image: Wales will be aiming for another third place finish in the 2024 Women's Six Nations

Finish in 2023: 3rd

Number of Six Nations won: 0

Grand Slams: 0

Welsh women's rugby is on an upwards trajectory but there is pressure on this side as they head into the 2024 Women's Six Nations.

They finished third in 2023 and that is now the expectation, especially as that would secure them World Cup qualification for 2025. So, they need their big guns to perform.

Sisilia Tuipulotu was a shining star for Wales in their 2023 campaign and now will have to step into the role of experienced performer and propel her team to some big victories, while Lleucu George will have to guide them around the park.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Ireland

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Finish in 2023: 6th

Number of Six Nations won: 2

Grand Slams: 1

Ireland have a wealth of talent, but with their focus firmly on sevens and Olympic qualification, their 15-player side struggled in this tournament last year.

Finishing in last place in 2023 without a single point on the board, Ireland were a dejected side left with more questions than answers at the end of the competition both on the field and about the Irish Union's focus on the women's programme.

However, with Olympic qualification in the bag, the sevens players are back in the side and provide a much needed boost as they look to resurrect the halcyon days of 2013 and 2015.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Scotland

Image: Scotland will be looking to continue their momentum in this year's tournament

Finish in 2023: 4th

Number of Six Nations won: 1

Grand Slams: 1

Scotland are always a difficult side to call when heading into the Six Nations and they go into the 2024 tournament after their best-ever finish in 2023.

With the recent inaugural WXV2 title also under their belt, Scotland enter the competition with bags of confidence, a winning attitude, and some real momentum.

With big fixtures against England and France in front of a home crowd, they will be looking to cause some real upsets on home turf before using their strength in depth to pick up points on the road.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

France

Finish in 2023: 2nd

Number of Six Nations won: 6

Grand Slams: 5

When we head into the Women's Six Nations, there is one question that everybody always asks: Can France get a monumental win over England?

As the side closest to England in terms of squad depth and talent, and with skipper Manae Feleu leading the way, France will be hoping their recent promising performances in the WXV competition will stand them in good stead after they beat reigning World Cup champions New Zealand 18-17.

Expect England and France to enter their final round match - 'Le Crunch' - unbeaten ready to provide fireworks.

Les Blues will be hoping for a repeat of 2018, when they last toppled the Red Roses, and with confidence high they will feel 2024 is the year they can do it.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Italy

Finish in 2023: 5th

Number of Six Nations won: 0

Grand Slams: 0

It has been a bit of tumultuous time for Italy's squad heading into this tournament, but with central contracts finally confirmed for 24 players, they can focus on the task in hand.

Back in 2019, Italy shocked the competition by beating France to finish second and with some real experienced players in their camp - such as Lucia Gai, Elisa Giordano, and Sara Reye - they will be vying for another big result in 2024.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...