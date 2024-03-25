Danny Care: Harlequins and England scrum-half retires from international rugby

Harlequins and England scrum-half Danny Care has announced his retirement from international rugby after 15 years.

The 37-year-old walks away having made his 100th appearance in the 23-22 win over Ireland during this year's Six Nations.

Care, who has featured a record 369 times for Harlequins during his career, played in all five of England's Six Nations matches.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"To play for England once was a dream come true. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd get the opportunity to do it over 100 times," he said on Instagram.

"After a lot of reflection the past few months, the time feels right for myself and the team to retire from international rugby.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England captain Owen Farrell says he does not know what the future brings with regards to International Rugby and says his moves move to Racing 92 can help him get back to enjoying his rugby again.

"The past 12 months in this England team have been arguably my favourite, making memories that my family and I will cherish and remember forever."

Care made his England debut at the age of 21 against New Zealand in June 2008 and has since gone on to win the Six Nations in 2011 and 2017 either side of the Grand Slam in 2016, while also playing at two Rugby World Cups in 2015 and 2023.

He scored 15 tries and three drop-goals during his international career and was just the seventh player to reach 100 caps for England, making his 101st and final appearance against France.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We're incredibly proud of Danny and everything he has achieved for England," said Harlequins Director of Rugby Billy Millard.

"He's been the ultimate professional for the past 15 years and worked extremely hard to fight his way back to achieve 101 caps. It's a huge testament to his character, hard work and professionalism and we congratulate him on a fantastic England career and look forward to his continued impact at Quins."