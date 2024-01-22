Owen Farrell: Racing 92 confirm signing of England international

Racing 92 have confirmed the signing of Owen Farrell on a two-year contract.

England international Farrell, who is currently taking a break from Test rugby for mental health reasons, had been in talks with the six-time French champions over a move to the Top 14 when his current contract with Saracens expires at the end of the 2023/24 Gallagher Premiership season.

In a statement posted on the club's website on Monday evening, Racing confirmed Farrell will be joining them from July 1 on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old has won 112 caps for England and served as captain during the 2018 summer Test series in South Africa before being officially appointed as Dylan Hartley's successor for the following year's Six Nations.

He opted to step away from the international game in the wake of England's third-place finish at last year's Rugby World Cup, and his decision to move to France means Farrell will be ineligible to play for the national team due to RFU regulations which, at present, do not permit head coach Steve Borthwick to select players based abroad.

His Saracens club-mate Jamie George has been named as England captain for this year's Six Nations.

Racing director of rugby and former England head coach Stuart Lancaster, who gave Farrell his international debut in 2012, had previously stated he would be delighted to have the fly-half join him in Paris.

Sky Sports explains why Owen Farrell could be putting his international future at risk with a move to French club Racing 92.

"Racing are often linked with key players and I'm lucky my relationships with players from England and Ireland are all part of that, but we'll see," Lancaster said earlier this month.

"He would be a great signing, who wouldn't want a player like Owen Farrell?"

Scotland international Finn Russell, who enjoyed five seasons with Racing and now plies his club trade in the Premiership with Bath, had previously stated he believes fellow No 10 Farrell can be a success in the Top 14.

However, he urged Farrell to embrace everything about the culture in France as quickly as possible to ensure he gives himself every chance to make a big impression in the competition.

England boss Steve Borthwick says he admires captain Owen Farrell for his decision to step away from international rugby, but is hopeful he will return.

"I loved my time in Paris, and you've got to go there with an open mind and try to fit in and take to their way of life and culture as much as possible," Russell told Sky Sports at the premiere of Netflix's Six Nations: Full Contact documentary series.

"It is different, it is challenging at times, but if I went over there and was stuck in how I did things in Scotland then you'd find it quite difficult.

"The quicker you can get up to speed with the language and just embrace everything, even if it's tougher times, it's good fun.

"I think he'll be great over there if he does go."