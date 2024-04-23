Maro Itoje and Jamie George hybrid England deals not yet sorted, says Saracens chief Mark McCall

Maro Itoje and Jamie George have yet to be offered finalised hybrid contracts by England, with Saracens boss Mark McCall hoping for a speedy resolution as he plans for next season.

Itoje and current England captain George have agreed new deals with the Gallagher Premiership champions on the understanding their salaries would be topped up by the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Late last year, the RFU announced plans to introduce approximately 25 hybrid deals of around £150,000 each with clubs paying the rest of the wages, although Itoje and George are the only players to have been presented with such contracts so far.

Saracens director of rugby McCall said. "It's fair to say that an agreement has been reached between them, the club and the RFU in principle.

"But as far as I know no contract has actually been signed by either of those two players.

"The sooner all that can get done, the better for everybody. It's pretty important that it gets sorted as quickly as possible."

The RFU insists that the hybrid contracts are on course to be rolled out later this year, with a spokesperson saying: "The new Professional Game Partnership comes into effect next season.

"It is likely that enhanced elite player squad contracts will be announced in the autumn.

England's summer tour for 2024 will see them visit Japan for one Test on Saturday June 22 and then head to New Zealand for matches on Saturday July 6 and Saturday July 13.

