Gallagher Premiership: Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks keep play-off hopes alive

Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks kept alive their Gallagher Premiership play-off hopes with victories over Gloucester and Newcastle Falcons on Sunday.

The Chiefs still have it all to do, lying four points adrift of the top four with only two regular season games left, while Sale are two points closer after their latest win.

Exeter remained in the mix ahead of their final two fixtures against Harlequins (fifth) and Leicester (eighth) through a bonus-point 38-17 victory over West Country rivals Gloucester at Kingsholm.

Henry Slade was the star of the show, his creative midfield presence causing Gloucester problems all afternoon, while he also kicked a penalty and converted all five of Exeter's tries from flanker Jacques Vermeulen (two), full-back Dan John and wings Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Olly Woodburn.

Ninth-placed Gloucester undoubtedly had an eye on next weekend's European Challenge Cup semi-final appointment with Benetton, and they never seriously threatened Exeter despite tries by wing Jonny May, flanker Jack Clement and lock Arthur Clark, with fly-half Charlie Atkinson adding one conversion.

Gloucester fell behind early to a 40-metre Slade penalty, with Exeter quickly back on the front foot and extending their lead through Vermeulen's first try from close range after 14 minutes.

Exeter continued moving impressively through the gears and a second try arrived just four minutes later after Joe Hawkins sent his midfield partner Slade through a huge gap, with John providing the finish.

Trailing 17-0, May provided a glimmer of hope for Gloucester when scoring 11 minutes before the interval. But Exeter soon reasserted themselves on the contest, cutting open Gloucester's defence courtesy of a Slade break and Woodburn applied the finish.

It would be Gloucester to have the first half's final say, however, when Clement crossed unopposed, reducing Exeter's lead to 24-10.

Gloucester also began the second period brightly until a Harvey Skinner long pass for an unmarked Feyi-Waboso added to Exeter's advantage.

Slade's immaculate form with the boot continued via a touchline conversion, but after Clark charged down a Cairns clearance to score and Atkinson converted, Gloucester threatened an unlikely fightback.

Centre Chris Harris broke clear in midfield and found Varney in support, and it took an outstanding cover tackle from Skinner to deny the Italy international.

It was a warning to the Chiefs, but once again they responded and Vermeulen's second try, converted by Slade, put considerable daylight between the teams.

Sale two points off play-off after surviving Newcastle scare

In Newcastle, Sale secured a 35-14 victory over the still-winless Falcons at Kingston Park.

First-half tries from Ben Curry and Joe Carpenter had the visiting Sharks in control, before Guy Pepper went over to reduce the deficit to a converted try.

A Tim Cardall score levelled the game and briefly gave Newcastle fans hope of a rare win, but Luke Cowan-Dickie swiftly dotted down to restore Sale's lead.

There was no way back this time for the Falcons, who were denied a losing bonus point after tries from Tom Roebuck and Rob du Preez in the final 10 minutes.

Sale had registered bonus-point wins in their last two Premiership games, with another here taking them to within two points of fourth-placed Bristol Bears.

In contrast, their opponents suffered an 85-14 thrashing at Ashton Gate last week and were desperate to end their long winless streak in the competition, having not tasted success since March 2023.

